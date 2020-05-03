Food trucks in Sacramento County begin serving again after deemed essential
Food trucks in Sacramento County are resuming their businesses after health officials modified stay-at-home orders to list them as essential. The adjustments came Wednesday when the Sacramento County Public Health Officer extended the stay-at-home orders through May 22. Several food trucks were out this weekend as a result, some owners saying the modifications have made a difference for their financial situation. Get the full story in the video above.
Scroll to continue with content