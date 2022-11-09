Food is Medicine: A seismic shift in how Tampa Bay leaders feed people
At the beginning of the pandemic, there was a lot of focus on eating healthy to boost your immune system. Around the same time, Feeding Tampa Bay launched its Food RX program. It was an idea several years in the making, but the pandemic sped up the process. Three years later, the success of Feeding Tampa Bay's food is medicine program is more successful than anyone could've imagined. "It's really the future of food banking," Matt Spence, Chief Programs Officer at Feeding Tampa Bay, told ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska.