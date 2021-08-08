Food combos illustrate Japan's gift for customization
Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.
Warner won the country's first ever decathlon gold medal with a stellar performance across the event's 10 disciplines, finishing with a score of 9,018 points.
The Boston Red Sox halted their tumble in the standings with an extra-inning win to split a doubleheader with the Blue Jays on Saturday.
The NBA increased the maximum fine for tampering to $10 million in 2019.
Ciryl Gane went into Houston and took out the hometown hero Derrick Lewis with a meticulous attack resulting in a third round TKO for the UFC interim heavyweight title.
Abdul Kanneh had a 102-yard interception return as the Ottawa Redblacks spoiled the start of the new Elks era in Edmonton, emerging with a season-opening 16-12 road victory.
Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.
This was frightening.
Troy Polamalu tested positive for the coronavirus just eight days ago, which put his status for the Hall of Fame ceremony in doubt.
Devin Funchess appeared to be trying to make a joke with reporters when he used an anti-Asian slur on Saturday.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif said helping COVID-19 patients in 2020 made him rethink his priorities.
"She had such a cocky confidence," Bird says of her first meeting with Taurasi at UConn in 2000. All these years later, they're still winning and having fun doing it.
TOKYO (AP) — From double silver to double gold. France won the women's handball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday to become the first country in 37 years to win both men's and women's tournaments — five years after losing both finals. France beat the Russian team 30-25 in the women's final with the men's players cheering on a day after they beat Denmark. Both finals were rematches from 2016. The score was level at 16-16 midway through the second half before France scored six unanswered
TOKYO (AP) — The IOC gave itself more power Sunday to remove sports from the Olympic program. The International Olympic Committee voted in the new powers amid prolonged issues with the leadership of weightlifting and boxing. Both sports already had their quota of athletes cut for the 2024 Paris Olympics and weightlifting could be dropped entirely. The Olympic Charter was amended so the full IOC membership can remove a sport if its governing body does not comply with a decision made by the IOC ex
TOKYO (AP) — The decades-long quest for the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's volleyball team ended Sunday when the Americans finally broke through with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil. The United States, which had won three silver medals and two bronze since first getting on the medal stand in 1984, got to the top step by beating the team that denied it a chance at gold in the final match of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Captain Jordan Larson, who was part of that silver-win
TOKYO (AP) — They set records everyone saw coming and others that surprised the experts. They suffered, and battled, and spoke their truth in ways that hadn't been heard before. Over nine days at the near-empty Olympic Stadium, the women of track and field delivered a memorable show, both inside the lines and out. These are some of the athletes who defined the meet in Tokyo: Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Sifan Hassan, Raven Saunders, Elaine Thompson-Herah. Theirs was a sport in need of a goo
SAPPORO, Japan — One runner after another staggered to a stop and collapsed in the soupy air of Sapporo in Sunday's Olympic men's marathon. Thirty men in the field of 106 didn't finish. But racing in the finale of a strong Olympic showing by their track and field team, and grateful to run in Canada's colours, the trio of Canadian marathoners never considered stopping. Ben Preisner was the top Canadian in Sunday's men's marathon, finishing 46th in his Games debut. The 25-year-old from Milton, Ont