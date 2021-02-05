Food and beverage companies banking on Super Bowl sales amid pandemic
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Brooke DiPalma discuss the top Super Bowl snacks ahead of the big game.
Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Brooke DiPalma discuss the top Super Bowl snacks ahead of the big game.
Did Igor Shesterkin and Artemi Panarin poke fun at the Tony DeAngelo incident? It sure looked that way.
James isn't happy about a proposed All-Star Game next month.
Center Daniel Kilgore, who was also placed on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week, is eligible to practice Saturday provided he continues to test negative.
Just over a month after winning the U.S. Open in September 2019, things changed in a big way for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. A knee injury suffered in October 2019 began a 15-month inactive stretch that is set to end when Andreescu plays her first match at the Australian Open, which starts Monday (Sunday night in Canada). Here is a look at what's transpired for Andreescu since the day she hurt her left knee in China: Oct. 30, 2019: Andreescu is eliminated from championship contention at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China when she retires from a match against Karolina Pliskova with a knee injury. Oct. 31, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the WTA Finals prior to her final round-robin match against Elina Svitolina. "It's the last tournament of the season," Andreescu said. "You want to go all out, but stuff happens. You just got to take a step back, re-evaluate. That's what I did. I think this is the best decision for me right now.'' Nov. 4, 2019: Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau says he hopes the injury will not affect off-season training. No exact details of her injury are released. "We're seeing a few doctors now and it looks like she's going to need some time off and she's going to need rehab,'' Bruneau said. "But it seems like it will hopefully be under control and it's not going to be something that's going to be too serious. So hopefully that's the case.'' Dec. 9, 2019: Andreescu is named the unanimous winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. She's the first tennis player to win the award. Dec. 10, 2019: Andreescu says she's hopeful the knee injury will not hamper the start of her 2020 season. "Well I don't need surgery so I wouldn't say it's very bad,'' she said. "I can't really say much about it. I'm just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.'' Dec. 11, 2019: Google says Andreescu was the top trending Canadian in 2019. She's also named the WTA Tour's top newcomer of the year. Dec. 24, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand, a tournament in which she broke through to reach the final the previous season. Dec. 26, 2019: Andreescu wins the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as CP's female athlete of the year. Jan. 11, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. "The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,'' Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.'' Jan. 28, 2020: Andreescu is named to Canada's Fed Cup team for a tie against Switzerland the following week, raising hopes for her return. Feb. 7-8, 2020: Andreescu doesn't end up playing in a loss to Switzerland. She was tabbed to play doubles, but Switzerland clinched the tie before the fifth rubber. March 7, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., site of her first career WTA Tour tournament win a year earlier. However, the 2020 edition ends up being cancelled later in the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26, 2020: Andreescu makes one of her first appearances of the year for the public in a televised benefit in support of Canadian front-line workers during the pandemic. May 22, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the entry list for the Credit One Bank Invitational in June in Charleston, S.C., an event created with the WTA Tour on hiatus during the pandemic. June 17, 2020: Andreescu tweets in support of the United States Tennis Association's drive to hold the U.S. Open during the pandemic. She says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players. June 23, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Credit One Bank Invitational. Aug. 4, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. Aug. 13, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the U.S. Open, denying her a chance to defend her title. "I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,'' Andreescu said in a statement. "The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss ... being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at the highest level.'' Sept. 19, 2020: Andreescu's agent confirms she will not play in the French Open, the season's final Grand Slam. Sept. 22, 2020: Andreescu announces she will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training. "As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics,'' Andreescu said. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.'' Oct. 28, 2020: A video clip posted by Andreescu shows her training on an outdoor clay court, moving without limitation and without injury tape on her joints. Bruneau later confirms she has been training in Monte Carlo. Nov. 10, 2020: Andreescu says she plans to return for the WTA Tour's Australian swing in late January. "Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. "I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.'' Dec. 23, 2020: Andreescu posts a picture of her training in Dubai, but she does not compete in the tour's season-opening event in the United Arab Emirates in January. Jan. 11, 2021: Andreescu's agency says she will make her return at the Melbourne Summer Series later in the month. Jan. 16, 2021: Bruneau announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 after the flight to Melbourne. Andreescu's agent says the player was starting a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel after Bruneau's result. More than 45 other players were in the same situation after two affected flights. Feb. 2, 2021: Andreescu pulls out of the Grampians Trophy, a tune-up for players emerging from hard quarantine, saying she'll make her return at the Australian Open. Feb. 4, 2021: Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months at the Australian Open. She says she suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019. Andreescu will face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the first round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Canadian lawyer and vocal IOC member Dick Pound believes Olympians should still be high priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, despite news they won't be required for participation in the Tokyo Games this summer. While Pound says the first doses need to go to frontline workers and other vulnerable people, hefeels Olympians should be in the conversation when countries sit down to determine who's next. "Don't forget each country will be sending athletes into practically the epicentre of where COVID began," Pound told The Canadian Press in an interview on Friday. "And think about protecting them the way you would if you were sending diplomats or armed forces." Pound pointed out that he doesn't believe any Olympic athlete "would say 'Me first,' and push the 98-year-old widow out of the way." The International Olympic Committee and Japanese government released "Playbooks" earlier this week meant to detail how organizers plan to safely host more than 15,000 athletes amid a global pandemic, and reassure the more than 80 per cent of Japanese residents who said in recent polls the Games should be postponed or cancelled. The Playbooks confirmed that participants won't need to be vaccinated. Vaccinating athletes against a virus that has killed more than 20,000 Canadians is a hot-button topic, heightened by the country's sputtering vaccine rollout. "I don't think there'd be many gold medals handed out for how we've dealt with (the pandemic)," Pound said. The Canadian Olympic Committee told The Canadian Press that it won't jump the queue, and recognizes front-line workers and the vulnerable must come first. The IOC has said that vaccines are among important counter-measures. COC chief executive officer David Shoemaker said Canada will send a team to Tokyo regardless, but told The Canadian Press he had relayed the IOC's message about vaccines to Ottawa, "but we asked nothing of the federal government." Reiterating his support for vaccinating athletes, Pound said Canadians should remember that the team represents them. "You have a certain amount of pride in how your Olympic team's performance, and if we can minimize that risk, so much the better," Pound said. The Olympics open July 23 and the Paralympics a month later. The IOC addressed Olympic athletes and their representatives earlier this week, and president Thomas Bach stressed the huge unknown still looming over the Games. “At this moment in time, no scientist can predict the health situation in 206 national Olympic committees at the time of the Olympics,” Bach said in a video address, obtained by The Associated Press. Bach said the IOC was learning new information each day and asked for the athletes' patience. Canada was a front-runner in the decision to postpone the Olympics to 2021, and the IOC and Japanese officials have insisted that the Games won't be postponed again. Pound said the insistence on going ahead this summer "emanates from the Japanese. "They said we can hold the balls in the air for a year. But not longer than that. Because they've got commitments for all the use of the facilities and the Olympic village and all these sort of things," Pound said. "They were able to renegotiate everything for a year, but not longer than that." The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were also in the news this week as Thursday marked one year out from the opening ceremonies. China's reported human rights violations prompted a coalition of 180 human rights groups, including several Canadian organizations, to call for a boycott. Pound is firmly against a boycott, saying that they don't work. He feels the responsibility to pressure the Chinese government shouldn't fall on athletes and sport. "I have sympathy for all of the human rights groups. Don't begrudge that. But (a boycott) is pretty parallel to what China's doing, what (human rights groups) are complaining about," Pound said. "In a sense you're going to take away all the rights of Canadian athletes and put them in effective jail for a political purpose that is designed to bring about conduct change." Sport has a particular role to play in the world, Pound added, and even in troubled times, there's a message that sport can deliver that others can't. "And if governments are mad at the Chinese, they have all kinds of ways of demonstrating that," Pound said. "There are certainly ways to send a message to China other than destroying the lives and careers of Olympic athletes." Canada won't participate in a boycott. Shoemaker and Paralympic counterpart Karen O’Neill stressed the ineffectiveness of boycotts earlier this week, as well as the importance of Canada’s participation in Beijing. Canada joined a U.S.-led boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow in protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Callaway was with the Cleveland Indians for five seasons.
Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the NFL season to help medical patients fight COVID-19. How will he spend Super Bowl LV?
Victor Mete reportedly wants out of Montreal, giving GM Marc Bergevin plenty to think about.
Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor spoke with Pro Football Hall of Fame and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders about his top receivers in the NFL, the opportunities he’s helping to create at Jackson State, and his tips for how to guard the best offensive weapons in the Super Bowl. Deion Sanders joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Frito-Lay.
When Tampa won the NFC title, Winfield Jr. said the first call he got in the locker room came from his dad. “He was yelling and screaming. He was more excited than I was.”
Brittney Griner said she needed to take leave, but is now in a place "where I feel amazing."
Chase Claypool is expecting another Super Bowl victory for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Pittsburgh Steelers' Canadian receiver won't be overly surprised if Tom Brady captures a seventh NFL title. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet Kansas City on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are favoured to repeat as NFL champions, but the 43-year-old Brady is appearing in his 10th career Super Bowl and four times has been named its MVP. Brady is making his first Super Bowl appearance with Tampa Bay. His previous six championships were all with the New England Patriots. "I'll be expecting a win by Kansas City," Claypool, coming off a strong rookie season, said in a telephone interview. "But I wouldn't be surprised if that Brady magic earns the Bucs a good win against a high-powered team. "I think K.C.'s offence has the edge even though Tampa Bay has Brady and (receivers) Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and all those guys. I just think K.C. has plenty of firepower." Last summer, Mahomes signed a record-breaking 10-year deal with Kansas City worth up to US$503 million. The 25-year-old then led the Chiefs to a league-best 14-2 record, completing 66 per cent of his passes for 4,740 yards with 38 TDs against just six interceptions. Mahomes suffered a concussion in Kansas City's 22-17 playoff win over Cleveland. But he returned to throw for 325 yards and three TDs as the Chiefs overcame a 9-0 deficit en route to a 38-24 AFC title win over Buffalo. The Bills had no answer for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (nine catches, 172 yards) and tight end Travis Kelce (13 receptions, 118 yards, two TDs). Brady was 20-of-36 passing for 280 yards and three TDs in Tampa's 31-26 NFC championship win over Green Bay but also had three second-half interceptions. The Bucs defence had two turnovers (interception, fumble recovery) and sacked Packers starter Aaron Rodgers five times. "I think the Bucs' defence being able to overcome three turnovers in the second half to the Packers and Aaron Rodgers is very good," Claypool said. "I think K.C.'s firepower might be a little too much and they have a really good defence to back it up." Claypool's first NFL season had ups and downs. Pittsburgh opened the year 11-0 before losing three straight en route to finishing atop the AFC North with a 12-4 record. The Steelers' campaign ended with a 48-37 playoff loss to Cleveland. Pittsburgh took the six-foot-four, 238-pound Claypool in the second round of the '20 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. Despite being brought along slowly, the 22-year-old Abbotsford, B.C., native had 62 catches for 873 yards and nine TDs while rushing for two more. On Oct. 11, Claypool had four TDs (three catches, one rushing) in a 38-29 win over Philadelphia, becoming the first Canadian-born player to accomplish the feat. "There's always things you can improve on and dissect through the season and get better at," Claypool said. "But I think it was a good year. "There's a lot left on the table still, which is promising moving forward. I thought it was going to be a very big jump because the jump from high school to college was big so I was kind of nervous for my first game. But obviously the way we started and being able to produce pretty quickly, the transition wasn't too bad." Claypool had no problem playing the longer NFL schedule, which didn't include exhibition contests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Claypool admitted he had to adjust to pro defences. "In college, there was a lot of traditional coverages," he said. "In the NFL it's a lot more complex (coverages) and it was just trying to identify that." Another big difference, too, was playing before no fans in the stands. "It wasn't as if they threw me into the fire and I was starting from the first play," Claypool said. "But that (no fans) was definitely weird, making a big play (28-yard reception in a 26-16 Monday night win over the New York Giants) in my first game and then hearing yourself scream and hearing other people. "But honestly, it was a pretty good (experience) also. You can say you were part of something that may never happen again." Claypool's rookie season was mostly about football because of the pandemic. But that didn't stop him from enjoying every day as it came. "This year was so different because it's so unlike any other," he said. "I didn't have huge expectations in terms of the hype around this year just because I knew stadiums would be empty. "But I didn't want to take any day for granted. I just enjoyed my experience because it could've been my only year in the NFL so I want to enjoy every day I have in it." The season also included Claypool working with DAZN, the live on-demand service that will live stream the Super Bowl. Claypool was featured prominently on its "Rookie Diaries" segment this year. Claypool said despite Pittsburgh's playoff loss, he'll have no problem watching the Super Bowl. "I'm not going to be sitting there pouting or anything," he said. "I'll be enjoying the game, hoping one year I'm able to play in it." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are parting ways with defensive end John Bowman after 14 CFL seasons. The team announced Friday that it will not offer the 38-year-old a contract for the 2021 campaign. The six-foot-three, 250-pound Bowman leads the Alouettes with 134 career sacks, good for sixth all-time in the CFL. Bowman, a nine-time CFL East all-star and two-time CFL all-star, played 230 games with the Alouettes and helped them win Grey Cups in 2009 and 2010. The Alouettes say they will honour Bowman once fans are allowed to attend games at Percival Molson Stadium. "It is never an easy decision to make when you move on from one of the greatest players in the history of your organization," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a release. "I want to thank John for everything he has done for the Montreal Alouettes and the city of Montreal." REDBLACKS SIGN SIX OTTAWA — The Redblacks have re-signed defensive back De'Chavon Hayes, linebacker Christope Mulumba-Tshimanga and offensive lineman Tyler Catalina and have signed defensive lineman Davon Coleman, wide receiver Ryan Davis and defensive lineman Bryson Young. Hayes had 22 defensive tackles and three interceptions through seven games with the Redblacks in 2019. Mulumba-Tshimanga has 53 defensive tackles, 34 special-teams tackles, with five sacks and four forced fumbles over 43 games with Edmonton. He originally signed with the Redblacks prior to the 2020 season that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catalina signed with Ottawa in February 2020 after a college career at Rhode Island and Georgia. Over the last three CFL seasons, Coleman has recorded 127 defensive tackles, 17 sacks and three interceptions over 49 games with B.C., Hamilton and Toronto. Davis is the all-time leader at Auburn in career receptions with 178 and 14th in career receiving yards with 1,555. Young accumulated 73 defensive tackles and one interception over 49 games with the Oregon Ducks. BLUE BOMBERS ADD CORNERBACK WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed American cornerback Deatrick Nichols. Nichols was most recently with the NFL's Miami Dolphins. He played for the XFL's Houston Roughnecks in 2020 and led the league with three interceptions before the remainder of the season was cancelled. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
The Dodgers nabbed the biggest pitcher on the free agent market coming off a World Series win.
How will this year's crop of Super Bowl commercials be different than before?
"He's not a whiner. He's a baller."
TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league's 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine. In a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Associated Press on Friday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said many of the stadiums should be able to get vaccination efforts moving quickly because of previous offers to use stadiums as virus testing centres and election sites. The seven clubs already using their stadiums as vaccine sites are Arizona, Atlanta, Baltimore, Carolina, Houston, Miami and New England. “We look forward to further discussion with your administration as well as your partners in state and local governments to advance this effort,” Goodell wrote to Biden in a letter dated Thursday. Goodell said the offer on vaccination sites was made in conjunction with the NFL inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend the Super Bowl for free Sunday. Kansas City is playing Tampa Bay in the Buccaneers' home stadium. “Our efforts will not stop there,” Goodell wrote to Biden in extending the offer on stadiums. Biden took office last month with a goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days of his administration. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
Turns out, Brady is able to take a joke or two.