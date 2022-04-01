Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

Associated Press

Minor leaguers with wives and children are finding out days before the start of their seasons that some teams are not taking their families into account as part of a new policy guaranteeing housing for players. The Associated Press spoke with two married players who were only informed at the tail-end of spring training that team housing would require them to share apartments — and in one case, a bedroom — with teammates. “At this point, we are a few days away from players going to their minor league affiliates,” said Harry Marino, executive director of Advocates for Minor Leaguers.