Folsom Lake's water level is dropping quickly. Here's why

The water level in Folsom Lake has been dropping quickly in recent weeks. The level peaked in early June just shy of 456 feet, which is about 89% of Folsom's total capacity and 110% of the average for that point in the year. Overall, that is more than double the amount of water that was stored last year. Because of extremely low water levels, the 2021 boating season was a big disappointment. A decreasing water level is to be expected throughout the summer months as water managers make releases needed to keep cool water flowing into the American River, keep the delta saltwater-free and export water to Southern California.