Flying debris as tornado rips through California

STORY: The National Weather Service confirmed in a tweet that a tornado touched down in Montebello around 11:20am (1820GMT) on Wednesday.

The storm marked the 12th so-called atmospheric river since December to sweep the U.S. West Coast, formed from an immense airborne current of dense water vapor carried aloft from the ocean and flowing overland in bouts of heavy rain and snow.

The rapid succession of Pacific storms during the past three months has created an abrupt reversal of fortune for a state preoccupied for the past few years by drought and wildfires - a swing in weather extremes that experts say is symptomatic of human-induced climate change.