Flurry of Hail Falls During Tornado-Warned Storm in Bolivar, Missouri

Flurries of hail fell in Bolivar, Missouri, amid a tornado-warned storm on April 21.

Hail as large as two inches was possible in the area, in the state’s Polk County, the National Weather Service said.

These videos posted to Twitter by Adam Riggins shows the shower of hail falling in Bolivar on Thursday. Credit: Adam Riggins / @chromixxxx via Storyful

Video Transcript

[HAILSTONES CLATTERING]

- (INCREDULOUSLY) Oh my god! Holy sh-- Oh my-- oh!

- Dad, get away from the win--

[HEAVY WIND AND RAINFALL]

- Stay.

