Flurries, Snow/Rain Shower Saturday
Videographer was enjoying a quiet day in Yosemite Valley when suddenly the rumbling began.
"It looked like a giant oversized grand piano falling in slow motion," said a park visitor from London who captured part of the rock's plunge on video.
A video showing large fissures or cracks predates the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
TORONTO — Hydro One says tens of thousands of its customers in southwestern Ontario lost power after Wednesday's winter storm and some might have to wait until Friday night for it to be restored. The utility says more than 33,000 customers are without power as of this afternoon. Tiziana Baccega-Rosa, a spokesperson for Hydro One, says communities along the shorelines of Lake Erie, including Aylmer, Essex, and Kent townships, are among the hardest hit areas. She says 25 hydro poles came down in A
Heavy snow accumulations could spell tricky travel for parts of B.C. this weekend.
Cuban firefighters, planes and Defense Force helicopters were working on Friday to extinguish a large-scale forest fire which has been raging for seven days on the east of the island. The blaze, which began on Saturday, has consumed large areas and caused extensive damage to forest plantations and coffee crops in the mountains of Pinares de Mayari in Holguin province, some 800 kilometers east of Havana. It has also caused great damage to wildlife and plants, said Reinier Ramirez, a specialist from Cuba's Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment.
The dog was abandoned just after an intense snow storm walloped Utah.
Frigid air and a moisture-laden low will bring widespread snowfall to the South Coast this weekend.
Electric vehicles (EVs) are all the rage. They are touted as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles. The United States government has passed numerous legislative actions to phase out gas-powered vehicles and make sure that, within the near term, all vehicles are electric.
Lina Hidalgo, Harris County's chief executive, said she wasn't told the toxic water was coming and had to find out from the press.
San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.
Chinese weather balloon manufacturer Zhuzhou Rubber Research & Design Institute said it had no connection to the balloon shot down by the United States earlier this month and was not a military company. Zhuzhou Rubber, a unit of Chinese state chemical giant ChemChina, said it "is mainly engaged in manufacturing sounding balloons of natural latex in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations". "Our products are used for daily weather forecasting by weather stations, and do NOT have any connection with the so-called and reported U.S. balloon incident," it said in a statement posted on ChemChina's website.
Twenty-three states from California to Connecticut are on alert for blizzard, heavy snow, flooding, strong winds and bitter wind chill as two massive winter storms pound the U.S. In California, over 100,000 customers are without power Friday as the West Coast storm pummels the region. Six inches of rain is forecast for Southern California, where flooding and mudslides are possible.
Shannon McPhail said she felt like the “world’s biggest schmuck” after reading an email from a senior official at Fisheries and Oceans Canada. The official told her it was “impossible to confirm” how many living salmon eggs were in the path of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at a major river crossing. With wild salmon populations in decline throughout the watershed, McPhail wanted to know what the government agency is doing to ensure eggs laid in the path of the pipeline aren’t harmed — and she wan
STORY: Earlier this week, a storm dumped 10.8 inches (27.4 cm) of snow in Portland, Oregon, according to local media.The 64-acre zoo, home to over 2,500 animals, closed on Thursday (February 23) and Friday because of the snow.Across the country, more than 900,000 were left without power and thousands of flights were delayed as the snow brought havoc from Washington state, along the West Coast, to New England.
School closures and power outages mount as a dangerous, icy storm moves through Ontario.
The state plans to take a hands-off approach to wolf reintroduction — and critics fear the worst.
An incoming Colorado low will set its sights on parts of southern Quebec Thursday and Friday, bringing a heap of heavy snow and freezing temperatures with it.