'Fluffy White' Snow Hits Cheyenne

Snow blanketed southeast Wyoming on the evening of Monday, December 11.

A video filmed outside the National Weather Service’s Cheyenne bureau shows part of the snowfall.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne had previously announced “hazardous conditions” involving “snow, patchy freezing fog, and light freezing drizzle,” which could affect commuters on Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until Tuesday evening. Credit: NWS Cheyenne via Storyful

