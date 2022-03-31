Flowers, Flags and Messages of Support Left Outside Ukrainian Embassy in DC

Footage shared to Twitter on March 30 shows flowers, flags and messages of support left outside the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.

The Washingtonian reported people in DC had been leaving “tokens of their support” outside the embassy since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The UN’s human rights agency reported on March 28 at least 1,179 civilian deaths since the invasion started, including 55 children. The agency said it “believes that the actual figures are considerably higher”. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

