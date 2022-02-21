Flower adorned floats wow crowds in Nice

Performers atop animal-themed floats blanketed in flowers waved bouquets at the crowd and threw flowers at the audience, with musicians and dancers flanking them.

Around 3,000 flowers decorated each of the 16 floats, in the 137th anniversary of the floral parade that celebrates the Nice region's horticultural industry.

A series of health restrictions was lifted on February 2, allowing organisers to welcome 7,000 more standing spectators to an audience of 5,000 seated people.

The two-week carnival has attracted some 200,000 spectators in previous years, and has been a fixture of the city on the French Riviera for almost 150 years.