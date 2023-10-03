Residents encouraged to stay indoors as Canadian wildfire smoke brings poor air quality to Florida
With an air quality index over 150, resident in South Florida and the Treasure Coast were encouraged to stay indoors on Tuesday.
With an air quality index over 150, resident in South Florida and the Treasure Coast were encouraged to stay indoors on Tuesday.
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sternly imposed a limited gag order in Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer. Interrupting a long day of testimony, Judge Arthur Engoron issued the order, which applies to all parties in the case and pertains to verbal attacks on court staff. It came after Trump maligned Engoron’s principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in a social media post. The post included a photo of Greenfield with Senat
The former president is ticked that the late-night hosts are back and already making fun of him.
The former president blasted New York Attorney General Letitia James as ‘a racist’ as he took pictures with two young girls in Santa Monica, California, on Friday
Last month, Grimes accused Elon Musk of keeping her son from her in a since-deleted post on X.
On Monday, British military intelligence issued an update on the situation in the Black Sea. According to this, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is “struggling to deal with concurrent threats on the southern flank of the Ukraine war” and “fleet activities are likely relocating to Novorossiysk in the face of threats to Sevastopol”. Russia is now “attempting to use naval air power to project force over the north-western Black Sea”.
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
"It’s all Gucci," the reality star captioned the sultry social media post
Queen Camilla, 76, switched up her usual immaculate appearance to rock skinny jeans to the Braemar Literary Festival, where she reunited with her eldest son, Tom Parker-Bowles - photos
The “Late Show” host also had a gag about Eric Trump that was literally painful.
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump reportedly called in a massive McDonalds order to court on Monday, with TMZ capturing staffers in dark suits carrying six large brown bags from the fast food chain into the New York courthouse where Trump is on trial. Trump’s love of the Golden Arches is well-documented, with the former president calling in an order of $5,500 worth of grub from fast food restaurants—most of which was from McDonalds—to feed the Clemson University football team in 2019 when they
Kosovo's top diplomat said the Serbian moves looked a lot like what Moscow's forces were doing before full-scale war broke out.
Toby Melville/ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew has defeated his brother the king’s efforts to evict him from his vast Windsor home, Royal Lodge.Despite the king’s deep unease, the wildly unpopular Andrew will continue to live in regal splendor at the crenellated, 30-room mansion. The former home of the famously extravagant queen mother is so huge that his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguso
"No 'seemingly ranch' available at the Linc," Donna Kelce said while watching her older son Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles game
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, didn’t parse his words in a statement to CNN about his former boss—grilling the former president as he confirmed rumors about some of the nastiest things Trump ever muttered about U.S. veterans. Kelly’s remarks are the first on-the-record confirmation for a slew of comments by Trump that was revealed in a 2020 story by The Atlantic, which claimed Trump called veterans “suckers” and “losers,” but attributed knowledge of the i
Princess Beatrice has opened up about an upcoming parenting decision with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Read more…
Trump's 2016 Democratic rival used one of the late senator's most iconic quotes to call out the former president.
Western allies are struggling to keep up war supplies to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.
No brief left behind.
Fox NewsDespite Donald Trump’s courthouse complaint Monday that his bank fraud trial in New York is being decided by a judge rather than a jury, it was the former president’s own lawyers who agreed to such an arrangement, Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov pointed out on The Five.Trump, who voluntarily attended Monday’s proceedings, griped to the press afterwards that it is “very unfair that I don’t have a jury.” Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last week that Trump, his top executives, and his heirs wer