Florida's seaside border crisis grows as migrant landings in Keys soar 450%

Take a ride along the Florida Keys, and it’s clear why this 180-mile stretch of blue water Atlantic coastline is a destination for tourists. But a look a little deeper, and this unique arch of islands along the Florida Straits, the Southernmost point just 90 miles from Cuba, is also the X that marks the spot for people from other countries willing to make a dangerous voyage on the water at the chance for freedom on land. “They could spend weeks at sea here. The dangers are the first thing that stands out to me,” explained Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner of U.S. Border Patrol’s Florida sector.