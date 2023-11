CBC

A former principal at Legacy Christian Academy, the Saskatoon private school formerly known as Christian Centre Academy, appeared in provincial court on Thursday morning.John Olubobokun, 63, pleaded not guilty to eight counts of assault with a weapon. He is now set to go to trial June 10 to 13, 2024. Olubobokun was present in court. He stood up when called upon by the judge, but did not speak.Previous CBC News stories detailed allegations against former staff members at the school, and dozens of