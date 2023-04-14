Florida's proposed 6-week abortion ban heads to governor's desk

CBC

A growing backlog of cases at New Brunswick's Residential Tenancies Tribunal has left people who are challenging their 2023 rent increases mired in lengthy waits for decisions on what they will have to pay for housing this year. That is despite pledges by government as recently as this month that reviews and judgments on rent increases will come quickly. "We have a standard of service that we set for ourselves that our team needs to meet," Housing Minister Jill Green said in the legislature last