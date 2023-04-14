Florida's proposed 6-week abortion ban heads to governor's desk
Elon Musk said that he'd already tried to turn part of Twitter's office into a homeless shelter. "If the building owner lets us, we'll do it."
President Biden’s insulting decision to prioritise Ireland over the UK on his visit to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement should have come as no surprise. It is just as unsurprising as his decision to skip the coronation of King Charles III. Biden, like Barack Obama before him, has shown nothing but contempt for Great Britain and the Special Relationship.
House Republicans have mounted an unprecedented effort to intervene in a local prosecution on behalf of the former president that is facing criminal charges.
OTTAWA — The union representing the largest number of federal public servants announced a countrywide strike mandate on Wednesday. The Public Service Alliance of Canada says workers are ready to strike at any time, and whether they do is dependent on how bargaining with the Liberal government goes in the coming days. In the event of a strike, many federal services from taxes to passport renewals could be affected — with departments and agencies now signalling which essential services will contin
Joe Biden was greeted by prime minister Rishi Sunak as he arrived in Belfast for a four-day tour through the UK and Ireland - but people quickly noticed something rather odd as the US president stepped off the plane.The pair shook hands before Biden seemingly pushed Sunak out the way so he could get to someone else, with the prime minister looking bemused as to where he was supposed to be.
Without her in Washington, DC, Democrats have been unable to confirm as many Biden judges as preferred.
WINNIPEG — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is encouraging provinces and territories to step up reconciliation efforts with Indigenous Peoples but stopped short of saying they should make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, commonly called Orange Shirt Day, a statutory holiday. Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson recently announced her Progressive Conservative government would not be making that day a provincial statutory holiday this year, citing the need for ongoing consultations. The f
OTTAWA — If Pierre Poilievre wants to "defund the CBC" while maintaining its French-language programming, he'll have to overhaul the country's broadcasting law in order to do it. That's according to the Crown corporation, which has found itself in a back-and-forth with the Opposition leader over his pledge to cut the roughly $1-billion in taxpayer dollars it receives annually. Past Conservative leaders have also taken aim at the CBC, which receives its share of public money through Parliament wh
Italy’s right-wing government has declared a six-month national state of emergency following a sharp surge in migrant flows across the Mediterranean.
Hamilton city council voted unanimously Wednesday to declare a state of emergency related to homelessness, opioid addiction and mental health, following several emotional comments and pleas to the province for more help. The motion, which passed the emergency and community services committee last week, was at council for final approval. It passed 15-0, with Ward 7 Coun. Esther Pauls the only member absent. While declaring a state of emergency doesn't result in more money from senior levels of go
The Republican state senator has been lambasted for his comment, with many pointing out inconsistencies between his views on child marriage and his legislation that would ban gender-affirming care for minors.
The FBI on Thursday made a probable cause arrest in North Dighton, Massachusetts, in connection with the leaked documents probe. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Jack Teixeira was taken into custody in relation to the investigation into "alleged authorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information." Teixeira, 21, is a member of the Massachusetts Air Force National Guard.
A growing backlog of cases at New Brunswick's Residential Tenancies Tribunal has left people who are challenging their 2023 rent increases mired in lengthy waits for decisions on what they will have to pay for housing this year. That is despite pledges by government as recently as this month that reviews and judgments on rent increases will come quickly. "We have a standard of service that we set for ourselves that our team needs to meet," Housing Minister Jill Green said in the legislature last
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has approved Poland’s request to transfer five Soviet-designed fighter jets to Ukraine, the German Defense Ministry said Thursday. The permission was needed because Germany used to own the Soviet-designed MiG 29 planes, which were part of communist East Germany’s military fleet. “I welcome the fact that we in the federal government have reached this decision together,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement. “This shows you can rely on Germany!” Poland was an
Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) suggested the GOP needs to come to an internal agreement mighty quick.
Idaho leads an effort by seven states to join a lawsuit over ongoing access to mifepristone, which the FDA approved in 2000.
A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a federal rule in 24 states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation. U.S. District Judge Daniel L. Hovland in Bismarck, North Dakota, halted the regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pending the outcome of a lawsuit filed by the 24 states, most of which are led by Republicans. The regulations were finalized in December 2022, repealing a rule implemented during President Donald Trump's administration but thrown out by federal courts.
Premier Doug Ford strongly suggested Thursday that the province intends to move the aging Ontario Science Centre to the Ontario Place grounds — a site that itself is undergoing a controversial redevelopment process. Asked about the future of the Science Centre during an unrelated news conference in Waterloo, Ford said he thinks it is a "great idea" to build a new facility on provincially-owned waterfront property at Ontario Place. "But if I told you now, my minister of infrastructure would shoot
The federal natural resources minister has pushed back the timeline to introduce legislation guiding a transition of workers from emissions-intensive fields to what the government calls "sustainable jobs." While on a visit to the Edmonton area on Wednesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said his government would table sustainable jobs legislation "this year." The federal Liberals had previously pledged it was coming before the summer. "I just don't have a date on when that's goin
Joe Biden rebuked Rishi Sunak for not working closely with Dublin to break the Brexit deadlock at Stormont after correcting himself for saying the Irish rugby team had “beat the hell out of the Black and Tans”.