Florida Supreme Court rules police officers who use deadly force don't have right of anonymity under Marsy’s Law
The wife of the New York judge overseeing former President Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial is the latest target of Trump’s rage online. Trump took aim at Judge Arthur Engoron’s wife, Dawn Engoron, in a series of posts Tuesday afternoon, purporting that an account on X — formerly Twitter — that made several anti-Trump posts…
VICTORIA — British Columbia's solicitor general says the government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada. Mike Farnworth says the notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court is the start of a series of similar applications, which are powerful tools that "put those engaging in illegal activity on notice." A statement from Farnworth says the province "will not tolerate criminals prospering in our communities" and it will pursue illegally acquir
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) may be getting pushed out of Congress, but he’s making it clear that he won’t be leaving quietly. The embattled lawmaker announced Thursday morning that he will move to force a vote on expelling Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) from the House, just more than a month after the New York Democrat…
A newly unsealed U.S. criminal indictment has unleashed an unprecedented flood of details about an alleged plot connected to the Indian government to carry out multiple assassinations in North America.Perhaps the most surprising allegation in the murder-for-hire indictment filed in New York State against Indian national Nikhil Gupta is a claim that there were plans to carry out three such killings on Canadian soil.The indictment, made public Wednesday, accuses Gupta of attempting this year to ar
The president made a familiar sign as he slammed the Colorado lawmaker as “one of the leaders of this extreme MAGA movement.”
Toronto police released clear photos of two suspects wanted in connection with an east end home invasion and car theft.On Monday, officers received a call for a break and enter at a home in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area, shortly before 6:45 a.m.Police say a man and a woman were able to gain entry to the home, with one of the suspects going into the house and stealing a "number of personal items" along with car keys, according to a news release issued Wednesday.The two then left the home
Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus II are facing the death penalty
"BREAKING FOX NEWS: Tax Tracker reports Trump lawyer Alina Habba's law firm has 5 federal tax liens totalling 1.7$m," a popular post on X read.
A lawyer for Trump told prosecutors she warned him he could face charges by failing to comply with a subpoena in the documents case, ABC News reported.
The 10-month-old baby held hostage in Gaza has been killed, according to Hamas, as Israel’s prime minister vowed to return to all-out war.
A man convicted of manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer almost three years ago has been granted full parole.Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, died after he was dragged by an SUV and fell into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.The passenger in the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2021 and was sentenced to five years in prison.Abdulrahman was granted day parole in May and, in a decision last week, a Parole Board of Canada panel decided he
The female passenger was ejected from the vehicle and found 80 feet away from the crash site, police said.
The woman was trying to open her car door when she was attacked, deputies said.
Israel and the US are reportedly discussing how to exile thousands of Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip as a way of shortening the war in the territory.
The former speaker is put on blast over a wild claim in Liz Cheney’s new book.
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two men in Oklahoma City in 2001. Phillip Dean Hancock, 59, received a three-drug lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary and was declared dead at 11:29 a.m. His execution went forward once Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt declined to commute his sentence, despite a clemency recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board. “I can’t imagine the anxiety that Phillip
For much of this year and before 7 October, naval gazers had about four areas to look at. First, the ongoing fight in the Black Sea with the Russian blockade weaponizing hunger despite regular Ukrainian successes there. The Russians were also keeping navies busy in the high north and the North Atlantic.
NewsmaxRep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) seemingly made a veiled threat against special counsel Jack Smith Wednesday, saying during an interview on Newsmax that his “days are numbered.” He was reacting to the special counsel’s redacted warrant for information about and data from former President Donald Trump’s account on X, formerly Twitter. The Jan. 17 warrant requested, among other things, “all users who have followed, unfollowed, muted, unmuted, blocked, or unblocked” Trump’s account. “I consider it a
Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7, were found buried in a shallow grave on Chad Daybell’s Idaho property
Ashlea Albertson was thrown from a vehicle when two drivers crashed at 90 mph, Indiana cops say.