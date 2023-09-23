Florida State survives OT thriller to defeat Clemson

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Twice Frenchman Gael Monfils came to Felix Auger-Aliassime's side of the court to remonstrate with him during their Laver Cup match. Twice Auger-Aliassime ignored the taunts from his opponent. "At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win," said Auger-Aliassime about the confrontation. "I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it." Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the internation