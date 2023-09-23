Florida State survives OT thriller to defeat Clemson
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz breaks down the Florida State victory as they went on the road to defeat Clemson in overtime.
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz breaks down the Florida State victory as they went on the road to defeat Clemson in overtime.
The NFL notebook for Week 3 takes a closer look at Justin Fields, Jerry Jones' stance on grass vs. turf, breakout rookie Puka Nacua and more.
Here's how Miguel Cabrera's gift from the Oakland A's compares to other farewell tour gifts throughout history.
TORONTO — Ryan Reaves wasn't going to sign just anywhere. Max Domi, meanwhile, dreamt of pulling on the blue and white jersey since childhood. And Tyler Bertuzzi jumped at the chance to play for another Original Six franchise. The Toronto Maple Leafs remade a chunk of their forward group — new general manager Brad Treliving described it as adding "a little more snot to our game" back in the summer — during a dramatic off-season of change. The big names, including stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Mar
In the video, multiple players are seen walking over the logo at the center of the field in Autzen Stadium.
Cris Cyborg's long-standing beef with UFC CEO Dana White is water under the bridge.
Logan Cooley will be giving opposing defenses nightmares this season.
VANCOUVER — Twice Frenchman Gael Monfils came to Felix Auger-Aliassime's side of the court to remonstrate with him during their Laver Cup match. Twice Auger-Aliassime ignored the taunts from his opponent. "At the end of the day, the goal is to get through and win," said Auger-Aliassime about the confrontation. "I take all matches seriously and want to compete and win and have fun doing it." Auger-Aliassime beat Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the internation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays got a big win, while the Tampa Bay Rays lost more than a game. Chris Bassitt became the American League's second 15-game winner and the Blue Jays beat the Rays 6-2 on Friday night in a matchup of teams holding the top two AL wild-card positions. Bassitt (15-8) allowed two runs and six hits while striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings. He tied Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin for the AL lead in wins. “Kind of typical him, you know?” Blue Jays manager John Schn
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the first New York Yankees player to hit three home runs in a game twice in one season when he connected in the seventh inning Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge hit a three-run homer in the third and a two-run shot in the fifth off rookie starter Brandon Pfaadt. The slugger added his third homer of the night by reaching the second deck in right field with a solo drive off Slade Cecconi. After rounding the bases, the reigning AL MVP took a cur
Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Reba McEntire cover the Eagles classic ahead of the Season 24 premiere
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
World champion sets fastest time in opening practice for Japanese Grand Prix.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Max Verstappen set a blistering pace to blow away the challenge of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and take pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Beijing denies claims three Indian fighters are unable to enter China for the Asian Games.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — By eliminating the phrase for “women's soccer” from the name of its national team, the Spanish Football Federation is hoping to show it has made a “conceptual shift” in its view of the sport. It remains to be seen if more countries will follow suit. Spain made the move towards greater equality this week as part of an agreement between the governing body and its World Cup winning team, which have been in dispute since former federation president Luis Rubiales kissed pla
The Russian winger has left Vancouver Canucks training camp according to the team, but is expected to return within the coming days.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
David de Gea might retire if he does not get offer from major club, Joao Felix to cost Barcelona 80m euros, Matthijs de Ligt growing frustrated at Bayern Munich, plus more.
Only three of the American side have played competitively since the end of August