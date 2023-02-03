Florida Speaker requests records about 'age-inappropriate' books in Hillsborough
The Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) announced on Friday that he sent a request to Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis for information related to "age-inappropriate" books in school libraries. "The request seeks to understand the decision-making processes for allowing such materials to be made available to young children and how school officials address parental objections," a press release said. In a letter to Davis, Renner said recent media reports indicated that elementary and middle school libraries in the district contained "numerous books that appear to not to be age-appropriate." The letter also accused some schools of not being transparent in the decision-making process related to parent complaints.