It all started with a stuffed animal. A giraffe named Spotty. That furry little guy would inspire Valrico sisters Haylyn and Hadley Benton — ages 13 and 7 — to become published authors and illustrators eventually. "It was a summer project," says Haylyn with a big bright smile on her face. "I was like, you know, let's do something fun, like write a book. It was a bedtime story for Hadley."