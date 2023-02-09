Florida Senate passes new migrant transportation program
Florida’s Senate Republicans pushed through a new version of the state’s migrant transportation program this evening.
Florida’s Senate Republicans pushed through a new version of the state’s migrant transportation program this evening.
‘This is the QAnon-embracing, insurrectionist-sympathizing face of the Republican Party. Nice job, guys’
Republicans erupted when the president said they wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare.
GOP leaders pledged to fight Biden over State of the Union topics like the debt ceiling, China, inflation, immigration, and other 2024 issues.
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
"I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden," DeSantis said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Seated beside GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Santos soon discovered that not everyone, including some Republicans, was interested in seeing him.
China has called the decision by the US military to ultimately shoot down the balloon an "overreaction."
‘The Trump administration was a national security nightmare’
Disagreement came as House voted to remove Ilhan Omar from committee
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters on Wednesday addressed the U.N. Security Council at Russia's invitation, condemning Moscow's invasion of its neighbor as illegal - though adding he believed it was provoked - and calling for a ceasefire. Soon after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia introduced tough new laws on spreading "misinformation" about the war or discrediting the Russian army.
The US State Department just approved a possible sale worth an estimated $10 billion of HIMARS launchers, rockets, and equipment to Poland.
‘You ought to be embarrassed’, Sen Mitt Romney appears to tell embattled Republican congressman
(Sputnik/Sergei Fadeichev/Pool via REUTERS, via third party)The Russian Ministry of Defense is transferring some mobilized Russian troops out of Donetsk in Ukraine after they reported that the militia of the Donetsk People's Republic beat them earlier this month, according to Vladislav Khovalyg, the governor of Tuva.The Russian troops, who were trained in the Novosibirsk region of Russia, began fighting at the front in Ukraine in December, according to Novaya Gazeta. But come February, the milit
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said it was his intention to turn to Poland after Ukraine, while predicting that the Ukraine war will end this year.
Kim Jong Un returned from one of his longest-ever breaks from public view to attend a military meeting on Monday.
During this year’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday, Republicans shouted at President Joe Biden on-and-off throughout the address.
Ukraine's MOD claims the move signals that Russia is considering a Gazprom-backed new mercenary army. Experts say it's plausible.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing a majority they first appeared to have won in last November’s General Election. Republicans still hold the Senate, creating a political division that could make it difficult fo
The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.
Any meeting of world leaders that begins with a hug instead of a handshake suggests a relationship that transcends the geopolitical stage.