Florida Senate passes bill to appoint new Reedy Creek governing board

(Reuters) -Florida lawmakers on Friday granted Governor Ron DeSantis effective control of the board that oversees development in and around Walt Disney Co's central Florida theme parks, escalating the Republican's battle with the company. State Republicans targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis last year over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure. Legislators in Florida gave final approval on Friday to a bill authorizing the governor to appoint five supervisors to run what is now known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a quasi-government entity with oversight of the 25,000 acres surrounding the Walt Disney World resort.