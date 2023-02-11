Florida Senate passes bill to appoint new Reedy Creek governing board
CNN anchor irked by interview with Rep James Comer
Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.
“It’s clearly the Rick Scott plan, it is not the Republican plan,” the Senate minority leader told the “Terry Meiners” podcast.
Freshman House Democrat Rep. Robert Garcia of California is leading the effort to expel Santos formally from the House.
According to a letter from the Federal Election Commission, Santos' campaign has already spent thousands on the 2024 election.
Republicans booed President Joe Biden for suggesting some wanted to cut Social Security and Medicare, but several appear to have supported cuts.
The Biden White House shared audio of Wisconsin Republican Ron Johnson in response to the conservative network.
(Reuters) -Florida lawmakers on Friday granted Governor Ron DeSantis effective control of the board that oversees development in and around Walt Disney Co's central Florida theme parks, escalating the Republican's battle with the company. State Republicans targeted Disney after it publicly clashed with DeSantis last year over a law that restricts classroom instruction of gender and sexual orientation, known by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" measure. Legislators in Florida gave final approval on Friday to a bill authorizing the governor to appoint five supervisors to run what is now known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, a quasi-government entity with oversight of the 25,000 acres surrounding the Walt Disney World resort.
CNNJake Tapper on Friday fired back at Sen. Rick Scott’s recent “nonsensical” invocation of comments the CNN anchor made years ago, blasting the GOP lawmaker’s “word salad” as “very strange” and “incomprehensible.”During a CNN interview on Thursday morning, Scott attempted to defend his long-debunked claim that Democrats and President Joe Biden actually “cut $280 billion out of Medicare.” Scott’s revival of this falsehood came after Biden warned that “some” Republicans were looking to sunset Soc
Moldova’s president tapped her defense and security adviser, pro-Western economist Dorin Recean, to succeed Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita who unexpectedly resigned Friday, 18 months into a tenure sorely tested by the war in neighboring Ukraine. President Maia Sandu told a news conference that members of Gavrilita's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, accepted her choice of Recean as the new prime minister. Since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, has sought to forge closer ties with its Western partners.
EDMONTON — Alberta's United Conservative Party government is facing growing criticism for a plan to give oil companies a royalty credit for cleaning up their old wells. An Independent legislature member and former member of the UCP caucus has called the plan a "government boondoggle." Analysts with Scotiabank said in a report that it "has the potential to generate negative public sentiment" toward the oil and gas sector, and "goes against the core capitalist principle that private companies shou
During Thursday's question period, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre raised concerns about the Trudeau government "not going after" the more than $15 billion in taxpayer dollars that big corporations received during the pandemic. Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue Peter Fragiskatos said the Canada Revenue Agency commissioner "made clear" verification work to determine eligibility for this COVID-era program is ongoing.
Communications between the Tampa Convention Center and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement discuss preventing concealed weapons at DeSantis’ victory party in November.
(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s plan to access €35.4 billion ($37.8 billion) in European Union recovery funds suffered an unexpected setback after the president asked the top court to weigh in on the key piece of legislation that promised to pave the way for the release of aid.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Ni
On the phone from his Vancouver Island home, Chief Simon John says he has no script to speak from. But he has plenty of frustration. The chief of Ehattesaht First Nation, along with the Nation's council, declared a state of emergency in the community Thursday. A statement cites the "unrelenting" impact of drugs and alcohol on Ehattesaht, along with "the intergenerational effects of residential schools and the oppression of the systems that the federal and provincial governments have created." Th
After Patrick Brown’s reelection, the City of Brampton is contradicting its own position on Integrity Commissioner Muneeza Sheikh, following a legal report last year by senior staff that highlighted her exorbitant billing and included an external legal opinion that a lawsuit filed by the disgruntled lawyer after she was fired had no merit. Less than a year after terminating her contract, the new Brampton Council, led by Brown, has rehired Sheikh, who had ties to the mayor before she was initiall
The Supreme Court of Canada was told Feb.7 that when it comes to final agreements and self-government agreements negotiated under the umbrella of the Council of Yukon First Nations with the Canadian and Yukon governments, those First Nations’ constitutions are their “supreme law.” “Our constitution should be treated as a constitution and understood through the Vuntut Gwitchin perspective as our supreme law… We define Vuntut Gwitchin law as including our constitution,” said Kris Statnyk, legal co
CALGARY — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, weighing in on her limp hand clasp with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that went viral, says she wasn't expecting the handshake. Smith says she and Trudeau shook hands Tuesday moments before media were allowed into the room for a photo opportunity in Ottawa. She says she was caught by surprise when he reached out again in front of the cameras, which captured a smiling Trudeau reaching down, clutching and pinning with his thumb Smith's palm-down hand. The
