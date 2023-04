Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday refused to halt a legal settlement that would erase more than $6 billion in debt owed by former students of colleges - many of them for-profit institutions - who have said they were misled by schools about academics and job prospects. The justices turned away a request from three colleges that are challenging a settlement between the U.S. Education Department and borrowers that linked the colleges to claims of "substantial misconduct," an allegation they dispute. Three of the schools identified in the settlement - for-profit Lincoln Educational Services Corp and American National University Inc as well as nonprofit Everglades College Inc - challenged the agreement after it was approved by a federal judge in California last November.