Florida Republicans propose 6-week abortion ban

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito and several other New York Republicans are pushing to stop embattled GOP colleague George Santos from potentially making money from his fame if he is indicted or convicted of certain crimes, according to legislation introduced Tuesday. It's a move that D'Esposito and the others, who have worked to distance themselves from their fellow freshman lawmaker, say is about holding members of Congress accountable -- though Santos was "an inspiration" for their proposal. "No one should be able to profit off lying to the American people and swindling their way into the people's house," D'Esposito, who introduced the legislation, said at a Tuesday press conference.