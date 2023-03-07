Florida Republicans propose 6-week abortion ban
Florida's next legislative session gaveled in Tuesday morning with a new abortion ban now under consideration, and the governor reaffirmed support of open carry.
The proposed bill targets bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), state Cabinet members and state legislators.
The decision comes after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to overturn the law.
The FBI notified a judge after Olivia Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson disappeared on Monday, officials said. Her brother has been on the run since 2021.
The top Senate Republican said the cable network made "a mistake" in showing selectively edited footage from the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
House Republicans issued another series of subpoenas Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into what they contend is the mistreatment of parents who protested “woke” school board policies. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, demanded documents and testimony from three individuals, including the former heads of the National School Boards Association, for “requesting federal law enforcement assistance to target parents voicing concerns at local school board meetings.” The Ohio Republican is flexing his newly appointed subpoena power to probe a September 2021 letter that the nonprofit representing U.S. school boards sent to the Biden administration.
Sen. James Ruchti said one would have to think twice about voicing opposition to a neo-Nazi group if it was parading with weapons.
The leader of the nation's most populous state is now taking on one of the nation's most popular pharmacies in the latest chapter of the national abortion debate. California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted from his personal account on Monday, "California won't be doing business with @walgreens -- or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk. We're done." The tweet came days after Walgreens decided to stop distributing the abortion pill to 20 states following legal pressure from the Republican leaders of those states. KCRA 3's Ashley Zavala reports.
If passed, the proposed legislation, S.B. 1316, will require all bloggers writing about DeSantis to register with the state or be fined.
The Philippines inched closer to rewriting its constitution, a step that supporters said is aimed at easing investment restrictions, amid fears the move could pave the way for removal of public office term limits, including for the president. House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Monday the lower house, voting 301-6, approved a resolution calling for a constitutional convention, whose members will be elected by the public, that will draft the changes to the 1987 charter. Romualdez, a cousin of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said in a statement that changes to the constitution would be limited to "restrictive" provisions that make it difficult for foreign businesses to invest in the Philippines.
It’s been an unsettling and tense time in Washington.
Commercial licence holders in the lucrative Maritime baby eel fishery have launched a Federal Court challenge over the decision to take 14 per cent of their quota and give it to Indigenous groups in 2022. The quota of baby eels, or elvers, was worth millions of dollars. It was reallocated without compensation to fulfil First Nation treaty rights to fish. The elver redistribution raises broader questions about what licence holders in other commercial fisheries can expect if their allocations are
The suicide of a politician’s son has sparked a furious row in Poland, with the government under fire over his outing as the victim of a paedophile by a state-owned radio station.
Ukraine has broadened a request for controversial cluster bombs from the United States to include a weapon that it wants to cannibalize to drop the anti-armor bomblets it contains on Russian forces from drones, according to two U.S. lawmakers. Kyiv has urged members of Congress to press the White House to approve sending the weapons but it is by no means certain that the Biden administration will sign off on that.
A shortage of physicians in Newfoundland and Labrador is creating competition between municipalities — and the stakes are getting higher. About a month ago, Bonavista's town council announced plans to offer additional money and land — on top of existing provincial incentives — to attract physicians to the region. Speaking with CBC News last week, Mayor John Norman acknowledged that offering additional incentives could give Bonavista an advantage over other communities. "In my role as a municipal
Rep. Anthony D'Esposito and several other New York Republicans are pushing to stop embattled GOP colleague George Santos from potentially making money from his fame if he is indicted or convicted of certain crimes, according to legislation introduced Tuesday. It's a move that D'Esposito and the others, who have worked to distance themselves from their fellow freshman lawmaker, say is about holding members of Congress accountable -- though Santos was "an inspiration" for their proposal. "No one should be able to profit off lying to the American people and swindling their way into the people's house," D'Esposito, who introduced the legislation, said at a Tuesday press conference.
WASHINGTON -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Florida city's bid to fend off a lawsuit by atheists accusing officials of violating constitutional limits on government involvement in religion by staging a prayer vigil following gun violence that wounded three children. The justices turned away an appeal by the city of Ocala of a lower court's ruling endorsing the right of the plaintiffs, backed by the American Humanist Association, to sue over legal harms they said they sustained attending the 2014 vigil in which uniformed police chaplains preached a Judeo-Christian message. The plaintiffs accused Ocala of violating the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment "establishment clause," which restricts governmental involvement in religion.
The state refuses to do business with Walgreens or "any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk," said Newsom, a Democrat. A spokesperson for the governor said "all relationships" between Walgreens and the state were now under review but declined to detail how business ties might change. Walgreens said last week it would not dispense abortion pills in 20 states, including states where abortion remains legal, where the Republican attorneys general have warned it of risking breaking the law if it distributed the pills.
The extreme restriction will also further pad Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-choice record ahead of his potential 2024 presidential run.
"Your Administration's debt relief plan falls squarely within your administrative authority," lawmakers including Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar said.