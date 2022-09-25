Florida Purple Alert issued for missing woman last seen in West Palm Beach
A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing woman last seen Sunday at around noon in West Palm Beach.
Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound
FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s
Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th
OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b
CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.
PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue
Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.
WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver
The 2022 doubles season is becoming one to remember for Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski as she approaches a second consecutive doubles title and third of the season at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo. Dabrowski, 30, and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos defeated Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and Desirae Krawczyk of the United States 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the semifinals on Saturday, booking their spot in Sunday's final. The North American pair won 65 per cent of their service points and served three ace
Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh
BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0
TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie
FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones and Reid Carruthers were the winners of the inaugural PointsBet Invitational on Sunday with their Manitoban curling teams each pocketing $50,000 in prize money. Jones defeated Casey Scheidegger's team, with Kristie Moore filling in at skip for the absent Scheidegger, in the women's final 7-4. Carruthers doubled Matt Dunstone 8-4 in the men's championship game at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Both teams won four straight games to collect winners' cheques. Jones,
WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has