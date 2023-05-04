Florida Protesters Arrested Outside Governor DeSantis's Office

Fourteen protesters were arrested on Wednesday, May 3, after dozens of demonstrators staged a sit-in outside Gov Ron DeSantis’s office in the Florida State Capitol, the Miami Herald reported.

The demonstration was organized by Dream Defenders and other activists groups to protest several controversial laws recently passed by Republicans in Florida, the Tallahassee Democrat said.

The protest went on for hours and the arrests only happened after 7 pm, when Capitol Police asked the few remaining protesters to leave and they refused, according to the Miami Herald.

Dream Defenders confirmed some of their members had been arrested and were asking for donations to help them post bail.

This footage by the Florida Immigrant Coalition shows protesters sitting and singing inside the Florida State Capitol. Credit: Florida Immigrant Coalition via Storyful