Florida Police Wrangle Goat Running Loose Through Tallahassee Neighborhood

Police officers in Tallahassee responded to a call early on Wednesday morning, April 20, leading to the arrest of a rather unique “suspect” – a goat.

“Our officers handle a wide variety of calls for service, which occasionally includes the wrangling of stray livestock,” the City of Tallahassee Police Department wrote on Facebook. Early on Wednesday morning, officers were called to a Tallahassee apartment complex regarding “an elusive goat on the run.”

Body-worn camera footage shows officers conducting a “strategic foot pursuit in order to take this evasive animal into custody.” Credit: City of Tallahassee Police Department via Storyful