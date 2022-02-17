Florida Police Remove Abortion-Rights Protesters from House Chamber

Capitol police ejected abortion-rights protesters from the chamber in the Florida House of Representatives on February 16, a reporter at the scene said, before the passage of a bill that could effectively ban abortions in the state at 15 weeks.

Around a dozen protesters were removed from the chamber after interrupting a speech by Rep Erin Grall, one of the bill’s co-sponsors.

Republican lawmakers introduced the 15-week measure after scrapping an earlier plan to restrict abortions after six weeks. The bill as drafted does not make exceptions for rape, incest, or human trafficking.

Proponents of the bill have portrayed it as a compromise, and said that it only covers a small percentage of abortions in the state, as most take place during the first trimester.

The bill was set to go before a Florida Senate committee on February 21. If approved, it would go to the full Senate for a vote.

Lawmakers in several US states have moved to limit access to abortion after the Supreme Court signaled it would uphold Mississippi’s 15-week limit later this year. Credit: Jason Delgado via Storyful