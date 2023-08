STORY: A lucky player in Florida wins a $1.58 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot

The winning combo was 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Megaplier number was 14

The winner can choose to get $1.58 billion in annual payments or take a lump sum cash payment of around $780 million

The record highest lottery prize was a $2 billion Powerball jackpot last November