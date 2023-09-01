Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Plant City 15-year-old last seen Wednesday
A statewide missing child alert was issued Thursday night for a 15-year-old girl from Plant City who was last seen on Wednesday. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Kimberly Nolasco Hernandez was last seen in the area of the 600 block of West Ball Street. Authorities believe she may be with 21-year-old Abraham Lopez-Iglesias. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/florida-missing-child-alert-issued-for-plant-city-15-year-old-last-seen-wednesday