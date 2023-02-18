Florida mental health experts applaud Sen. John Fetterman
The number of women being prescribed the hormone treatment increased after Davina McCall’s Channel 4 documentary
Tarek El Moussa shared his first photo with all three of his children on Instagram Thursday
A family doctor accepting patients is hard to come by these days throughout much of B.C., in particular, in rural communities. But Mackenzie, a small community of about 4,000 people, north of Prince George, isn't facing quite the same crisis. The community, which has provincial funding for 6.5 family doctors, has eight. However, several work part-time hours, and all their work combined adds up to about 5.7 doctors. Doctors in the community say that despite being slightly short of full-time famil
Klodjana Aliaj was diagnosed with stage 2B cervical cancer in November 2020, but she almost dismissed her symptoms because they were ‘so mild’
Geoffrey Seymour discovered blood in his stool just before his 41st birthday, which turned out to be stage four cancer
“Vaccination is the safest way to acquire immunity, whereas acquiring natural immunity must be weighed against the risks of severe illness and death associated with the initial infection.”
High blood pressure is more than 130/80mmHg. Here are some simple remedies you can implement to naturally lower blood pressure
"Do your homework on it — the results are not lasting," the fitness trainer tells PEOPLE about using type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic for weight loss
Timing your next COVID-19 shot has become more complicated, says infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch. He says some people may be able to wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine, but recommends consulting a health-care provider to help make that decision.
Doctors say facial feminization surgery is not "cosmetic," but rather about "personal safety."
Rates of pancreatic cancer are rising faster in young women than young men, according to a new study. Here's what you need to know, per experts.
There are echoes of 'I'm rubber, you're glue' as the GOP desperately fends off attacks on its debt ceiling gambit.
The actor, 67, has frontotemporal dementia, his family has announced.
A labour adjudicator's decision in the grievance of the former CEO of Horizon Health Network over his public firing by the premier offers a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes when health-care changes are made in New Brunswick. Dr. John Dornan won his unjust dismissal case against the province earlier this week. Adjudicator George Filliter accepted Dornan was fired four months into his five-year contract in a "public, disingenuous and callous manner" and awarded him about $2 million. Premi
Epidemiologist Dr. Christopher Labos blamed COVID-19 reinfection risk on the virus mutating. He also said there was no evidence of future variants becoming increasingly milder.
Toronto respirologist Dr. Samir Gupta expressed concern over the erosion of protection against severe COVID-19 as the virus evolves, suggesting more Canadians need a fourth shot before the fall.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) is warning of a rise in syphilis cases in the province. According to the latest BCCDC data, there has been a 27 per cent increase in syphilis cases from 2022 to 2021. In 2022, the province reported 1,965 syphilis cases, compared to 1,430 cases in 2021. Troy Grennan, physician lead for the BCCDC's sexual health programs, says there has been an upward trend in the transmission of the sexually transmitted infection. Infectious syphilis cases have been inc
Whether you’re an old soul or still young at heart these are the best hobbies and activities to take part in
"My brain was quickly inflaming, and I was hours away from slipping into a coma."
In a grim milestone, Pennsylvania surpassed 50,000 recorded COVID-19 deaths.