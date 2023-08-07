Florida Man Rescued After Spending Night in Slowly Sinking Boat

A 25-year-old man who spent the night in a partially submerged boat off the coast of St Augustine, Florida, was rescued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday, August 5, officials said.

Footage released by the US Coast Guard shows the rescue of Charles Gregory.

Gregory was reported missing by his family on Friday, when he failed to return to the Lighthouse Park Boat Ramp.

He was spotted by a HC-130 Hercules airplane crew on Saturday morning, sitting in his 12-foot jon boat.

He was taken to shore and seen by emergency services, but was uninjured, the US Coast Guard said. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful