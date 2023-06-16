Florida man gets 30 years in state's 1st texting and driving case to go to trial

A Florida man recently convicted of vehicular homicide in a distracted driving case that led to new texting and driving laws in our state was given the maximum sentence on Thursday. Investigative reporter Katie Lagrone was in the courtroom for the sentencing that the young victim’s family has been waiting nearly seven years for. It's the first texting and driving case to go to trial in the state. Gregory Andriotis, 40, will spend 30 years in prison for a deadly crash he caused after using his cell phone behind the wheel. The crash killed 9-year-old Logan Scherer and seriously injured his parents and his little sister. https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/local-news/i-team-investigates/florida-man-gets-30-years-for-distracted-driving-case-that-killed-9-year-old-boy-in-brooksville