Florida Legislature's special session starts Monday
Kinzinger said if Trump is reelected he would select an attorney general willing to disregard the Constitution. Trump clashed with both of his attorneys general, Jeff Sessions and William Barr.
Michael Cohen, former Trump ally and attorney, slammed former President Trump’s sons’ recent testimony in the New York civil fraud trial. Cohen joined MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to talk about the former president, his sons and the ongoing fraud trial that he previously testified in. Cohen said he believes both Trump children lied under oath…
Some observers worry about "catastrophic" consequences from the alliance.
"They intentionally tested the system but accidentally tested the weak points in 2020," Kinzinger said of the former president and his allies.
Mary Trump, former President Trump’s niece, took a swing at the judge overseeing her uncle’s trial in relation to the handling of classified documents in a video posted Friday. “In Florida, in the trial of the classified documents, the situation is much worse,” Trump said in the video posted to her Substack, “The Good in…
Ukraine’s counter offensive had to achieve strategic breakthrough against Russian defences or inflict sufficient attrition to cause a collapse of enemy forces while at the same time energising Western countries to maintain their support. That had to be accomplished before the winter rains set in and armoured manoeuvre became unsustainable. Well, we’re there now and there has been no such breakthrough or attrition.
Florida GOP activists gathered in Orlando Saturday to hear pitches from Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott and others. Many still like Trump.
Donald Trump has testified in court as a football owner, casino builder and airline buyer. Conditioned by decades of trials and legal disputes, Trump is now poised to reprise his role as witness under extraordinary circumstances: as a former Republican president fighting to save the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House. Trump is set to testify Monday at his New York civil fraud trial, taking the stand in a deeply personal matter that is central his image as a successful businessman and threatens to cost him control of marquee properties such as Trump Tower.
While Trump jokes that his former attorney is so loyal, the feds could put him in “solitary” confinement and he still wouldn’t say anything negative about his idol
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Sunday acknowledged President Biden was the “legitimately elected president” as Republicans continue to be peppered with questions about whether the 2020 election was legitimate. Pressed by ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos on whether the 2020 election was stolen, Youngkin said, “Well, I’ve consistently said that Joe Biden was legitimately elected…
Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu has been suspended from Cabinet meetings after suggesting dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza.
One of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s most modern ships, capable of carrying Russia’s Kalibr cruise missiles, was the target of the Nov. 4 strike in the Kerch shipyard, confirmed Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.
In 2023’s Moore v. Harper, the court rejected the independent state legislature theory that Johnson used to try to justify voting to steal the 2020 election.
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie was booed while walking on stage at the Florida Republican Party’s Freedom Summit event on Saturday. “Now look, every one of those boos, everyone one of those cat calls, everyone one of those yells will not … solve one problem we face in this country,” Christie said. “Your anger against…
Donald Trump is scheduled to testify Monday as he fights a fraud lawsuit seeking $250 million and restrictions on his New York business.
The "Midnight Cowboy" actor said he was "disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honor, God's truths."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsement is a huge win for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he looks to catch up with former President Donald Trump.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Police held back protesters outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, amid widespread anger at the failures that led to last month's deadly attack by Hamas gunmen on communities around the Gaza Strip. The protest, which coincided with a poll showing more than three quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, underlined the growing public fury at their political and security leaders. Netanyahu has so far not accepted personal responsibility for the failures that allowed the surprise assault which saw hundreds of Hamas gunmen storm into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking at least 240 hostage.
The US imposed sanctions on Zala Aero, the Russian manufacturer of the Lancet drones, on Thursday. These lightweight drones have been one hurdle against Ukraine's counteroffensive.
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses the Trump family’s influence on both the ongoing legal case and public opinion.