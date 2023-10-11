Florida home invasion ends in deadly shooting, sheriff says

A search is underway in Hernando County after a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Al Nienhuis said authorities believe it was a home invasion. According to authorities, deputies were sent to a home on Marquette Street in Spring Hill just before 5 a.m. in reference to a shooting. At the scene, they found two people shot. The sheriff's office said one victim died at the scene; the other was taken to a trauma center. Nienhuis said the injured person's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.