Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Iowa trip raises White House speculation

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Department of Finance says the grocery rebate the Liberals promised in this year's federal budget will be extended to eligible Canadians on July 5. That confirmation comes after Parliament passed legislation on the measure this week. The government has billed the one-time payment as targeted inflation relief for some 11 million low- and modest-income households. It repeats the temporary boost to the GST rebate that the government offered last year to address growing cost-of-living c