Florida Firefighters Use Tractor to Rescue Horse That Fell Into Pool

Firefighters in Pasco County, Florida, used their “large animal rescue equipment” to hoist up a horse that had fallen off a deck into a pool on Tuesday, June 20, the county’s fire agency said.

The firefighters jumped into the pool, secured a harness around the animal’s midsection, then used a tractor to pull the horse out of the pool, the footage shows.

The rescuers were able to keep the horse calm throughout the operation and the animal was in “good condition,” Pasco County Fire Rescue said. Credit: Pasco County Fire Rescue via Storyful