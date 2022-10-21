Florida Firefighters Rescue Kitten Stuck in Tree

Firefighters in Ocala, Florida, rescued a kitten who became stuck in a tree outside the Ocala Police Department headquarters, footage posted on October 20 shows.

This video, uploaded by the Ocala Police Department, shows a worker from the Ocala Fire Rescue team climbing up a ladder to reach the tiny kitten stuck in a tall tree.

According to the police department, “record technician Joe Currao arrived at our headquarters to start a normal day at work. However, when he got out of his car, he heard meowing nearby.”

“He looked up from his parking spot and saw a little kitten stuck up a tree. Joe couldn’t get the kitty down himself, so he called our dispatch and asked for help.”

The police department added that firefighters arrived within minutes and managed to get the kitten down safely, who eventually found a new home with a 911 operator. Credit: Ocala Police Department via Storyful

