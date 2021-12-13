Florida Family Adorns Property with Hand-Painted Holiday Decor

The Milton family decorated the yard of their home in Macclenny, Florida, with hand-painted cutouts, lights, trees, nutcrackers, and more to celebrate the 2021 Christmas holiday.

Video filmed by Chris Milton on December 12 shows the joyful display, which includes carolers, the three wise men and a camel, a little drummer boy, and a nativity scene that features Santa.

Photos shared by the Miltons show that the inside of their home is brimming with Christmas spirit and every bit as jolly as the outside. Credit: Chris Milton via Storyful