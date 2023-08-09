Florida DUI Suspect Loses Wheel, Flips Off Cops, After Speeding

A driver lost a wheel at speed, then flipped off sheriff’s deputies after he was pulled over in Melbourne, Florida, on August 6, and arrested for DUI, resisting and reckless driving, the local sheriff said.

The driver, who the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said was at times doing over 95 mph, was pulled over after a short chase. The driver responded to the deputies’ request to exit the car but did so while flipping the deputies off, footage released by the sheriff’s office shows. The video also shows the car’s missing wheel.

“The moral of the story is that if you are going to break the law you better do it in Orange County, cause we don’t play that in Brevard,” a post attributed to Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. Credit: Brevard County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful