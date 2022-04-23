Florida Deputy Scales Balconies to Rescue Baby From 'Raging' Fire

A sheriff’s deputy climbed up balconies on a burning apartment building in Orlando, Florida, early on April 23, to rescue a one-year-old girl who was trapped with her mother on the third floor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said.

Flames were leaping out of the apartment as Deputy William Puzynski climbed up the outside of the building at the Isles at East Millenia complex on Lake Fountain Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

As Puzynski reached the third floor, the mother handed him her child and Puzynski lowered the baby to other deputies on the ground. The Orange County Fire Rescue Department (OCFR) then used a ladder to bring the baby’s mother and grandmother to safety, the sheriff’s office said.

This footage was captured by Puzynski’s body-worn camera which was attached to his outer ballistic vest, OCSO said. Puzynski removed the vest before climbing the building but, thanks to an “amazing twist of fate,” placed it down in a position that allowed the camera to capture what followed, the OCSO said.

Twelve units were directly impacted by the fire and a total of 24 were affected, according to OCFR.

Officials said three people were injured by the blaze, local media reported. Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful