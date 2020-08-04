Florida Deputy Makes Arrest on Jet Ski

A deputy used a jet ski to chase down and arrest a suspect in Florida on July 31.

Footage released by Walton County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies pursuing wanted fugitive Clyde Merrill Hunter after they received a tip he’d been staying at Shore Drive in Miramar Beach.

Deputies said they recovered numerous stolen tools as well as the vessel registrations to two wave runners stolen out of Okaloosa County.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hunter was spotted fleeing the area by deputies, who followed him to Cessna Landing on County Highway 393, where he was seen riding one of the stolen wave runners.

He then fled on foot, eventually jumping into the water to try to swim away from the deputies. A deputy jumped on the jet ski to follow and make the arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter faces multiple charges, including grand theft auto and violation of felony probation. Credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful