Florida Deputies Reunite Runaway Pet Pig With Owner

Sheriff’s deputies reunited a pet pig with its owner on Tuesday, January 3, in Tampa, Florida, after it managed to escape and was nearing a roadway.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies Chad Berona and Austin Dale were called out to the 5500 block of Fulmar Drive in Tampa about a “friendly” loose pig in the area.

Footage shared by the sheriff’s office shows a deputy picking up the pig and placing the animal in the back of a vehicle. According to the video, the pig’s name is Princesa.

After capturing the missing pig, Deputy Berona and Deputy Dale located the owner, who was “extremely grateful for the return of her pet.”

“It’s great when our deputies can bring a smile to a citizen’s face,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful