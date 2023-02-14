Florida Democrats take issue with permitless carry 'public safety package'

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Now that Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced plans to step down from the role after admitting to having an affair with a former member of his staff, all eyes have turned to the now looming race to replace him. A byelection will take place within 60 days of the mayor's office being declared vacant. Tory has not yet formally resigned his post, but speculation is already swirling about some of the candidates who may vie to take his place. Here's a look at some of the known and potential