Florida congressman-elect on COVID relief bill and 2020 election dispute
Byron Donalds gives reaction and analysis on battle over direct payments in COVID relief bill.
Byron Donalds gives reaction and analysis on battle over direct payments in COVID relief bill.
Winners at two of the last three tournaments, Canada has the opportunity to establish a more modernized version of a U20 dynasty with a triumph on home ice at the world juniors.
DETROIT — Tom Brady was so dominant in Detroit that he could've left Ford Field at halftime to get his favourite chicken wings near the University of Michigan's campus and still made it back to fly to Florida with his team. Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007. “When we do play the way we’re capable of playing, we’re pretty tough to beat," Brady said. The Bucs (10-5) set a franchise record with 588 yards and snapped the NFL’s second-longest post-season drought behind Cleveland’s 18-year run that can end Sunday. “We’ve been scratching and clawing every single year to make the tournament," said receiver Mike Evans, who was drafted by Tampa Bay six years ago. “It’s been a journey and we’re happy that we finally accomplished it." Tampa Bay rested Brady ahead 34-0, its largest halftime lead in franchise history. Brady was 22 of 27 for 348 yards with a mix of passes deep down the field and darts in traffic. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback threw touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski, Evans, Chris Godwin, who made a one-handed catch, and Antonio Brown from 33, 27, 7 and 12 yards. “When we can keep Tom standing, he’s going to deliver for us," coach Bruce Arians said. The 43-year-old Brady, who split time with Drew Henson in college, started his 298th game to tie Brett Favre's record for an NFL quarterback and played in his 300th game. The Lions (5-10) started the game without interim coach Darrell Bevell along with assistants on the defensive staff because of COVID-19 contact tracing. And they played much of the game without quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was questionable to play with hip and thumb injuries and then hurt his right ankle on the opening drive and did not return. Chase Daniel struggled to move the ball much for the Lions, who avoided getting shut out for the second time this season when Jamal Agnew returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel was replaced in the fourth by David Blough, an undrafted rookie last year. “It’s obviously tough when you’ve got a lot of coaches shifting around, but those guys did a great job of getting us ready," Blough said. “No one feels sorry for us.” BUCS BACKUP Tampa Bay's Blaine Gabbert threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gronkowski on his first snap, one play after Detroit running back D’Andre Swift fumbled, and a 22-yard pass to Evans later in the third quarter. RECORD WATCH Brady has thrown a franchise-record 36 touchdowns and set a personal record with 348 yards passing by halftime. Brady and Gabbert combined to throw a Bucs-record six touchdowns. Tampa Bay set team records in points (34) and yards (410) in the first half. Evans, who had 10 catches for 181 yards, scored twice to set a team record with 13 receiving touchdowns. FOR STARTERS The Bucs were outscored 59-7 in the opening quarter of their previous six games. It looked as if they might start slow again when Brady was sacked on third down of the opening drive. Detroit, though, negated the play by being offside. “There’s no doubt, their discipline or lack of, helped us tremendously,” Arians acknowledged. “I love what our guys did with that opportunity and went right down to score." After defensive end Everson Griffen was offside, Brady converted the ensuing third down with a short throw. He later went downfield to connect with Evans on a 33-yard throw and to perfectly loft a 33-yard touchdown pass over a defender and into Gronkowski's hands. Detroit wide receiver coach Robert Prince made his first big decision as head coach for the day on the ensuing drive when he had the offence with a fourth-and-1 at midfield. Alas, offensive tackle Taylor Decker was flagged for a false start and the Lions punted. “I’ve been involved in at least one loss like this," Prince said. “You can’t blame the defence for all of this. The offence has to stay on the field. If they can’t do that, it is going to wear the defence out." INJURY REPORT Bucs: S Mike Edwards hurt his hip during the game and didn't return.. CB Carlton Davis was inactive with a groin injury. Lions: Stafford left the game with an ankle injury after he was 2 of 3 for 17 yards on his only possession and was not available for comment after the game. UP NEXT Bucs host on Atlanta on Jan. 3. Lions host Minnesota on Jan. 3. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Larry Lage, The Associated Press
Sweden extended its win streak to 53 games in the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship with a 7-1 win over the Czech Republic in the tournament opener for both teams on Saturday.
Fortunately, the Browns are playing the Jets.
James Harden will return for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jordan was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection. He rushed for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games.
Greg Norman posted pictures from a hospital bed announcing he has COVID-19.
From Peter Forsberg to Jordan Eberle, here are the 12 single-best performances in the history of the world junior championship.
The Clippers scored a big win, but lost Leonard to a scary injury in the process.
This is not how this season was supposed to go in Golden State.
Barring a major upset, the Kansas City Chiefs should return to the Super Bowl for a second straight year. But there are a few teams who could give the Chiefs a run for their money.
It all comes down to Week 16, which has opened the door for some unexpected players to be the difference-makers.
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:ENGLANDLiverpool can open up a five-point lead in the Premier League by beating West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. It is set to be a damage-limitation exercise for West Brom, whose newly hired manager Sam Allardyce is taking charge of his first away game with the team and is known to be pragmatic in these kind of matchups. So far Liverpool's only loss of its title defence remains the 7-2 thrashing by Aston Villa in early October. The champions saw title rivals Leicester and Manchester United share the points in a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Liverpool's Merseyside rival Everton is second. Tottenham can climb into the top four with a win at Wolverhampton, while West Ham hosts Brighton and Leeds looks to rebound from a 6-2 loss at Man United in a home match with Burnley.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CLEVELAND — The Browns will try to make the playoffs without four wide receivers, including Jarvis Landry, along with their starting middle linebacker and his likely replacement, because of a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.Cleveland's game against the New York Jets will be played as scheduled, an NFL spokesman said.Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield may not recognize every one in the huddle.The stunning news for the Browns (10-4) came as they were preparing to fly to the New York area — the flight was delayed more than four hours — and potentially lock up their first post-season berth since 2002, the league's longest drought.Starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was the first to be placed on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive. Then, after the team completed contact tracing, Landry and fellow receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were also placed on the list, knocking them out of the game.Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips, who may have started for Goodson, is also out.The losses leave Mayfield without most of his top targets. Landry leads the team with 67 catches for 789 yards in the absence of Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 25.Higgins has 35 catches and has been a go-to for Mayfield on third downs.For Landry, this will be the first game he has missed in seven seasons. The five-time Pro Bowler has played in 110 straight games and didn't miss any time this season despite breaking a rib on Oct. 11 against Indianapolis.“ANNOYED,” he posted on Twitter.Higgins, too, expressed his disappointment, writing: “I don’t even have covid!!!”Per league rules, Goodson could also miss the Jan. 3 matchup against Pittsburgh. The league says any player testing positive has to stay out at least 10 days before being eligible to return. Of course, that also depends on the player’s health.The other players will be allowed back as long as they continue to test negative.The Browns elevated wideouts Ja’Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad along with linebacker Montrel Meander.While the passing game could suffer, the Browns have one of the league's best running attacks and coach Kevin Stefanski will likely lean on Nick Chubb (931 yards) and Kareem Hunt (793) against the Jets (1-13), who stunned the Los Angeles Rams last week.Cleveland did get some good news as starting rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was activated Saturday from the COVID-19 list after being placed there Thursday due to close contact with a person outside the team. Wills never tested positive.After learning of Goodson's result, the Browns delayed their flight for contact tracing. Players were told to stay home until the tracing was finished.Goodson has done a nice job solidifying Cleveland's linebacking corps after the team chose not to re-sign veterans Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey. Goodson has started all 14 games and been credited with 91 tackles (59 solo), made two interceptions and provided leadership.“He’s definitely the emotional leader of the defence,” Stefanski said after a win this month over Tennessee. “You hear him before you see him. He rallies the guys at practice and during the games. He’s making big plays in these ballgames to help us win.”With Goodson and Phillips out, linebacker Mack Wilson will likely get more snaps after being benched last week.Wills is an important part of an offensive line that's taken some hits lately.Starting right guard Wyatt Teller will miss his second game in a row with a sprained ankle and the Browns lost versatile lineman Chris Hubbard for the season with a knee injury suffered in a win over the Giants last week. Rookie Nick Harris will make his first career start in Teller's spot.The Browns also elevated centre Javon Patterson from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.Like numerous NFL teams, the Browns have been dealing with positive cases for most of the season. Defensive star Myles Garrett missed two games after contracting the virus. He said last week he was still struggling with lingering effects from the illness and continued to undergo breathing treatments.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas — Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers, leading No. 1 Gonzaga to a 98-75 romp over 16th-ranked Virginia, the most recent NCAA champion, on Saturday. The game at a neutral site in Texas was essentially the Zags' replacement for what was supposed to be a 1-2 matchup against Baylor in early December in Indianapolis. After that game was called off less than 90 minutes before tipoff because of COVID-19 issues, Gonzaga ended up on national TV on CBS in Baylor's home state instead in its fourth game since a five-game pause because of the coronavirus. Kispert was 9 of 13 from long range, including one about a foot from the midcourt logo followed immediately by another from several feet behind the arc in the year-old Fort Worth arena that is supposed to host the American Athletic Conference tournament in March. Drew Timme also had a career high with 29 points and led the Zags (7-0) with eight rebounds. Gonzaga now has the nation's longest neutral-site winning streak at seven games and has beaten four ranked opponents before the start of conference play for the first time in school history. Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont., scored seven points and added eight assists in the victory. Nembhard is averaging just under 10 points in his first season with Gonzaga. Kihei Clark scored 19 points and Trey Murphy added 15 for the Cavaliers (4-2), who dropped to 1-31 all-time against top-ranked teams almost 35 years since their only victory. The matchup of one of the best offences in the country against one of the best defences wasn't much of a contest, with Gonzaga shooting 60% with superior ball movement and screening. Virginia hadn't allowed an opponent to shoot better than 40% this season. The Zags' offence was so efficient, Virginia coach Tony Bennett tried to slow it by using a timeout three times when the media break was set for the next dead ball. The last of those came after Kispert's two long 3s and a putback from Timme that put Gonzaga ahead 62-38 early in the second half. BIG PICTURE Virginia: The Cavaliers barely avoided giving up at least 100 points for the first time since a 106-63 loss to Washington on Nov. 22, 2010, Bennett’s second season. Virginia had three straight games scrapped because of COVID-19, including against No. 5 Villanova and 12th-ranked Michigan State. The Cavaliers returned with a 76-40 win over William & Mary on Tuesday. Gonzaga: The Zags didn't cool off at all in the second half after Kispert came out hitting 3-pointers almost from the start. Gonzaga shot 68% after halftime to beat Virginia for the third time in four meetings in the series. It was the first meeting in 14 years. UP NEXT Virginia: At Notre Dame in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener Wednesday. The ACC opener was supposed to be Dec. 16 at Wake Forest. Gonzaga: Northern Arizona at home Monday in the last of four consecutive games added after the five-game coronavirus pause. ___ More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
DETROIT — When a team loses 47-7, it is difficult to pick out one play that could have changed things.The Detroit Lions, though, can at least consider it.On the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first possession, they faced third-and-9 from their 19. Linebacker Jahlani Tavai sacked Tom Brady for a 6-yard loss, but Everson Griffen was offside on the play.Given a second chance, Brady converted the first down with a pass to Chris Godwin, then put the Buccaneers ahead with a 33-yard pass to Rob Gronkowski.After that, it was a disaster for the Lions (5-10).Detroit with Robert Prince handling coaching duties after interim head coach Darrell Bevell was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols, lost quarterback Matthew Stafford to a lower-leg injury on the first series of the game.Chase Daniel completed 13 of 18 passes, but for only 86 yards and never got the Lions past midfield.“We were 1 of 10 on third down, which means we weren't staying on the field,” Daniel said. “When that happens, you are putting your defence in a very tough spot, and it is even worse when you are facing Tom Brady.”Twenty-three years after backing Brian Griese on the University of Michigan's 1997 national championship team, Brady didn't show any signs of age. He completed 22 of 27 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the Buccaneers took a 34-0 lead.“I'm not going to blame the defence for all of this — this is a team game and we fell short on both sides of the ball,” Prince said. “The offence couldn't stay on the field and the defence wasn't able to get the kind of stops we needed to beat a very good football team.”Tampa Bay rested Brady in the second half, but Blaine Gabbert only needed 10 seconds to make it 40-0. After a touchback on the kickoff to start the half, Lions running back D'Andre Swift fumbled on first down. The Buccaneers recovered the ball on the Detroit 25 and Gabbert hit Gronkowski on the next play for his second TD of the game.Detroit's only points came on Jamal Agnew's 74-yard punt return in the third quarter, but the Buccaneers only needed four plays to make it 47-7 on a franchise-record sixth touchdown pass of the game.“It's been frustrating, because we've been looking for a play like that all season, and when we finally get one, it comes when the score is 40-0," Agnew said.David Blough, the third Lions quarterback of the game, did get the offence into Tampa Bay territory early in the fourth quarter, but the drive ended with a punt from the Buccaneers 40.“It was a crazy week with the coaches and it is obviously tough to lose Matthew after one drive, but that's why Chase and I are here,” Blough said. “No one feels sorry for us. It is our job to go into the game and execute and we didn't do that.”Tampa Bay could have scored 50 points, but Ryan Succop missed two extra points and a 42-yard field-goal attempt.“I've been in a few games like this," Blough said. “We (Purdue) played Auburn in the Music City Bowl in the last game of my senior year and got beat 63-14. That wasn't much fun.”The Lions allowed 588 yards, the second-highest total in team history and the highest in a regulation game. In 1990, the Lions gave up 566 yards in a 43-23 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, then allowed 676 in a 41-38 overtime loss to Washington three weeks later.Those, though, were the only times the Lions allowed 40 points in a 6-10 season. This year, they've given up that many five times and are averaging a league-worst 32.1 points allowed per game.“This just isn't good enough,” Prince said. “We had our team, they had their team and they beat us up.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDave Hogg, The Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Phillip Lindsay’s season and possibly his career in Denver is over after the Broncos placed him on injured reserve Saturday with hip and knee injuries.The Broncos (5-9) promoted running back LeVante Bellamy from their practice squad to serve as Melvin Gordon’s backup Sunday against the Chargers (5-9) in Los Angeles.The Broncos also ruled out Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb (ankle) on Saturday. A day earlier, the Chargers ruled out star defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion, shin).The only undrafted player in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons to start a career, Lindsay ran for just 502 yards and one touchdown and caught just seven passes for 28 yards in an injury-marred 2020 season.Lindsay’s production paled in comparison to his first two seasons, when he averaged 1,243 total yards and 8 1/2 TDs and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.Lindsay, a local favourite who starred at Denver South High School and the University of Colorado, has never fumbled in 611 career touches in the NFL.But he found himself mostly the second running option in Pat Shurmur’s offence as Gordon has accounted for 955 total yards and nine touchdowns after signing a two-year, $16 million free agent deal in the spring.Lindsay missed five games this season with turf toe, hip and knee injuries and came out of another game with a concussion.Lindsay suffered his turf toe injury in the opener and missed three weeks. Upon his return, he had a terrific three-game stretch beginning with his only 100-yard performance of the season at New England when Gordon was sidelined with strep throat.Lindsay ran for 79 yards on just nine carries against the Kansas City Chiefs the next week before leaving with a concussion. He returned a week later and rushed six times for 83 yards against the Chargers, sparking a comeback from a 21-point second-half deficit with a 55-yard touchdown run.After that, his effectiveness began to ebb as defences keyed on the run whenever Lindsay was in the backfield because he was so rarely used in the passing game.After running eight times for 23 yards at Atlanta and just twice for 4 yards at Las Vegas, Lindsday bounced back for 82 yards on 16 carries in a win over Miami on Nov. 22.At that point, Lindsay was averaging a whopping 5.4 yards per carry.But over his final four games, that average dropped to 2.4 yards as Lindsay, who’s a restricted free agent after this season, managed just 27 yards a game as he fought through more injuries.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
SHEFFIELD, England — Gylfi Sigurdsson produced a Merseyside top two in the Premier League by scoring a late goal for Everton in its 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United on Saturday.The Iceland midfielder beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with a low shot from inside the area in the 80th minute following some good buildup play involving Abdoulaye Doucoure and Bernard.Everton jumped into second place above Leicester and Manchester United, after their 2-2 draw earlier Saturday. Everton is two points behind rival Liverpool, which plays at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.Everton has won its last four games, despite having key players injured such as Lucas Digne and James Rodriguez. Brazil forward Richarlison was also missing against Sheffield United while he followed concussion protocols.It is Everton's second four-win streak of the season, with the team also picking up a maximum of 12 points from its opening four games to be the early league leader.Sheffield United has lost 13 of its 15 league matches this season and is only the third club in top-flight history to be without a win after Boxing Day, after Burnley in 1889-90 and Bolton in 1902-03.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Kentucky coach called the Wildcats' slate the "stupidest" schedule he's ever put together.
LEICESTER, England — Leicester came from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Manchester United and stay ahead of its opponent in the Premier League on Saturday.Bruno Fernandes looked to be sending United to its seventh straight away win when he scored in the 79th minute, moving onto 10 goals in his first full season in the league.If the visitors had held on, they would have jumped above Leicester, but Jamie Vardy met a cross from substitute Ayoze Perez with a shot that was drifting off target before deflecting into the net off the outstretched leg of United substitute Axel Tuanzebe in the 85th.Everton's 1-0 win at Sheffield United later Saturday lifted the team from Merseyside into second place and a point above Leicester, which dropped to third, with Man United fourth.“Disappointed we didn’t win today," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “because we had loads of big chances and we could’ve finished it off.”Solskjaer was likely referring to Marcus Rashford, who squandered two clear-cut chances either side of his 23rd-minute opener at King Power Stadium.Fernandes set that goal up by stretching out to flick the ball to Rashford, who slotted home a low finish. But the Portugal playmaker was at fault for Leicester’s first equalizer by giving up possession sloppily in his own half, leading to Harvey Barnes firing home a left-footed shot from outside the area.“Marcus Rashford had a chance early on," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said, "but I thought over the first half we were the better team. Bit of luck went against us and Vardy does what he does, he’s a top-class finisher.“I thought it was the least we deserved.”Leicester is three points behind Liverpool, which hosts West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.United defender Victor Lindelof came off with a recurrence of a back injury midway through the second half.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press