Florida complex demolished as Hurricane Elsa looms

Ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa, the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where at least 28 people have been confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night.

Video footage showed the 12-story building collapsing downward producing plumes of smoke.

Residents in nearby buildings did not need to evacuate but were instructed to stay indoors and turn off air conditioning due to dust.

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old complex to collapse on June 24.

On Monday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa neared landfall around Cuba's Bay of Pigs on the south-central coast, bringing strong rain and winds to parts of the Caribbean's largest island.

More than 100,000 people in Cuba have been evacuated from the potential path of the storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical storm watch and storm surge watch were in place for much of western Florida, which Elsa should approach on Tuesday.