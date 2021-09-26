Florida Blue Alert issued for man suspected of killing deputy in north Florida
A Florida Blue Alert has been issued for a man suspected of killing a Florida law enforcement officer in Nassau County.
Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race.
It was an emotional moment at halftime for Sue Bird, who is edging closer to retirement.
Looking for help with your DFS lineups heading into the Packers-49ers matchup? We've got you covered with a single-game breakdown.
Police say that Lowe was shot and killed at a house party.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it t
Hamilton pitted for intermediate tires with less than four laps to go and passed Lando Norris for the win.
K'Vaughan Pope had to be escorted to the locker room by an OSU staffer after a heated moment on the sideline.
Collins was suspended for reportedly trying to bribe a drug-test collector and missing seven scheduled drug tests.
While about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, it sounds like getting the rest of the way there is going to be a battle.
The United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup with authority, leaving no doubt as to the best team in the world right now.
The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension Saturday.
Usyk won by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Joshua.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.
Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring on Saturday night in London after his bout with Callum Smith.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 Sunday to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race before heading to Toronto for their final homestand. Toronto will enter the final week one game back for the second AL wild card. The New York Yankees and Boston were tied for the wild-card lead heading into their game on Sunday night. Toronto won the final two games of the four-game series. The Blue Ja
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Tucker’s 66-yard field goal will be the play everyone remembers about the Baltimore Ravens’ win over Detroit. A lot had to happen before Tucker even got the chance. There would have been no record-breaking kick if Lamar Jackson hadn’t hit Sammy Watkins for 36 yards on 4th-and-19. “We had a chance to get off the field on fourth and a long, long way,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “That was our chance to put the game away without ever letting them get a chance at a field goa
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second NL Central title in four years, beating the sloppy New York Mets 8-4 Sunday behind Willy Adames's two-run homer and three RBIs. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth inning, retiring Brandon Nimmo on a game-ending flyout to left fielder Christian Yelich and sending the Brewers running onto the field to celebrate as the crowd of 43,430 erupted into cheers. Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and sent the skidding Mets to their 10th loss