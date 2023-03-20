Florida bill aims to permanently eliminate sales tax on diapers

Investing.com

If my regular collaborator on technical charts, Sunil Kumar Dixit, is right — and I’ve no reason to doubt him — U.S. crude’s U.S. West Texas Intermediate, which settled on Friday at $66.74 per barrel, after a 15-month low at $65.27 — could go below $60 in the near-term. “If we buck the $62 level and selling intensifies, expect a drop to the major support at the 100-Month SMA of $58.90,” Dixit said, referring to the Simple Moving Average marker for WTI. There’s something else happening this week that has major ramifications not just for oil but all markets and cannot be ignored: the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.