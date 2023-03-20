Florida bill aims to permanently eliminate sales tax on diapers
Florida bill aims to permanently eliminate sales tax on diapers
Florida bill aims to permanently eliminate sales tax on diapers
The Philly Fed's monthly manufacturing survey - a proven recession indicator - is sounding the alarm on a severe downturn, Rosenberg said.
"While the inversion says trouble is coming in the medium term, the un-inversion says trouble is coming within a year," Brad McMillan said.
It’s taking a toll on multiple industries.
Japan and Germany agreed on Saturday to coordinate closely on financial jitters stemming from problems among Western banks while carefully monitoring global markets and economy, a Japanese finance ministry official told Reuters. The agreement came in a 45-minute meeting between Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, visiting Tokyo for bilateral government consultations. Banking stocks globally have been battered since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse was forced to tap $54 billion in central bank funding, raising questions about other weaknesses in the financial system.
In more alarming news about the state of Social Security, some experts are warning that up to 20% in payment cuts could be coming as early as 2032, per CNN, unless Congress intervenes with measures to...
When Caroline Sadaka buys groceries in the Lebanese capital Beirut, she keeps her phone in hand – not to check her shopping list but to calculate the spiralling costs of goods now priced at volatile exchange rates that vary by store and sector. As Lebanon's economy continues to collapse, an array of exchange rates for the local pound has emerged, complicating personal accounting and dimming hopes of fulfilling a reform requirement set out by the International Monetary Fund. The government's official exchange rate was set at 15,000 pounds to the U.S. dollar in February, a nearly 90% devaluation from the longtime peg of 1507.5.
Six central banks move to keep credit flowing worldwide after two big institutions collapsed.
President Joe Biden said he would raise taxes when the administration rolls out its budget proposal on March 9 but reiterated that it would not apply to Americans whose earnings are lower than...
Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to U-turn on the decision to scrap the £400 energy rebate.
If my regular collaborator on technical charts, Sunil Kumar Dixit, is right — and I’ve no reason to doubt him — U.S. crude’s U.S. West Texas Intermediate, which settled on Friday at $66.74 per barrel, after a 15-month low at $65.27 — could go below $60 in the near-term. “If we buck the $62 level and selling intensifies, expect a drop to the major support at the 100-Month SMA of $58.90,” Dixit said, referring to the Simple Moving Average marker for WTI. There’s something else happening this week that has major ramifications not just for oil but all markets and cannot be ignored: the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Sunday that he confronted President Joe Biden about a lack of negotiations on the $31.4 trillion U.S. debt ceiling last week and told the president he is putting the economy at risk. McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, first met with Biden on Feb. 1.
Czech carmaker Skoda would have to cut 3,000 jobs and axe some models if the European Union's "Euro 7" emissions scheme is implemented in its current form, a Skoda board member warned in a TV debate on Sunday. Daimler Trucks chief Martin Daum for instance said on March 10 it would cost the industry "billions". "If (Euro 7) is approved in this shape, it would mean for Skoda Auto to close one plant, because we would stop producing the smaller models - Fabia, Scala, Kamiq - that means 3,000 jobs (would be) hit at least," Martin Jahn, a board member of Skoda, which is part of Volkswagen, said in a televised debate.
“The wets have won”: That was the damning verdict of one Tory MP after Jeremy Hunt unveiled his Budget last week. Despite the best efforts of backbenchers, business chiefs and leading economists to persuade the Chancellor to change course, his Budget confirmed what they had all been dreading: that Britain's tax burden is now on course to hit a new post-war record.
With the U.S. and European banking crisis wreaking havoc in global markets, some financial industry executives are calling on the Federal Reserve to pause its monetary policy tightening for now but be ready to resume raising rates later. Investors are currently pricing a 60% probability that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, with the remainder betting on no change. “Go fast and hard on financial stability; go gradual and slow on price stability,” said Peter Orszag, chief executive of financial advisory at investment bank Lazard Ltd. Orszag said the Fed should pause but be ready to hike again gradually as the situation develops.
Rising food prices mean Egyptians are struggling to put food on the table for their families.
Efforts to repeal a pair of decades-old provisions that have restricted Social Security benefits for public-sector pensioners are gaining renewed momentum this year, though there will likely be a...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four prominent U.S. lawmakers on banking matters said on Sunday they would consider whether a higher federal insurance limit on bank deposits was needed to stem a financial crisis marked by a drain of large, uninsured deposits away from smaller and regional banks. "I think that lifting the FDIC insurance cap is a good move," Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, said on CBS's "Face The Nation" program, referring to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's current $250,000 limit per depositor.
Dollar Tree has stopped selling eggs, the chain told multiple outlets this week. The company does not anticipate bringing eggs back until the fall.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingTwo days before Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled his first full UK budget, senior government ministers had a stand-up row about it, right in the hea
The European Central Bank (ECB) will likely need to raise interest rates further to tame persistent inflation, two leading hawks on the bank's policymaking Governing Council said on Saturday, while playing down the risk of repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. The comments from the central bank chiefs of Austria and Belgium backed up remarks a day earlier from two fellow hawks - their Slovakian and Lithuanian peers - and pressed the case for higher rates to tame inflation running at 8.5% in the euro zone. The ECB raised interest rates as promised by 50 basis points on Thursday, sticking with its fight against inflation and facing down calls by some investors to hold back on policy tightening until turmoil in the banking sector eases.