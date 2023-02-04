Florida Alliance Hockey Team ready to take top hockey tournament

The Canadian Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are trying to sign a high-scoring forward who has an Olympic gold medal and two world championships, with hopes of getting the deal done in the coming days. If it happens, she won’t be playing for the Panthers. Sarah Nurse, the Canadian forward who had a highlight-reel goal against the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin during the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night, has the chance to run the Panthers' new program designed to get mor