Florida Alliance Hockey Team ready to take top hockey tournament
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The cheers at FLA Live Arena were the loudest when Sarah Nurse of Canada’s women’s team scored during the NHL All-Star skills competition Friday night. Nurse used a breakaway move made popular by Swedish player Peter Forsberg to fool New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in a goaltender shooting event, electrifying the crowd. “One of my friends back home told me to try it,” Nurse said, “so I gave it a shot.” Nurse was joined by fellow Canadian team members Emily Clark and
SUNRISE, Fla. — Elias Pettersson provided the Vancouver Canucks with a rare memorable moment in an otherwise forgettable season. Away from the rink, Sidney Crosby took a plunge and Nick Suzuki registered his first birdie of the year. The NHL's all-star skills competition featured the classic events Friday — with a sprinkle of South Florida. Pettersson won the hardest shot event with a blast off the lanky centre's stick that registered 103.2 miles per hour, beating out Alex Ovechkin and three oth
Don Cherry came to Alexander Ovechkin's defence recently, stating that people should "leave him alone" amid criticism over his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
VANCOUVER — Lopsided losses. A heavily critiqued coaching change. Jerseys on the ice. Vancouver Canucks faithful have seen it all during yet another disappointing season — and several say they're frustrated not only with the on-ice performance, but with a lack of answers from the team's front office. “We’re stuck in a state of perpetual mediocrity and it’s extremely frustrating because hope is disappearing," said fan Andrew Melo. Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, the Canucks vowed to make a playoff
This May, voters will decide if they want to turn 1.5 tons of garbage into a sparkling new arena and entertainment complex. It's trash either way.
The Eagles quarterback went public with his girlfriend after winning the NFC Championship in January 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are trying to sign a high-scoring forward who has an Olympic gold medal and two world championships, with hopes of getting the deal done in the coming days. If it happens, she won’t be playing for the Panthers. Sarah Nurse, the Canadian forward who had a highlight-reel goal against the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin during the NHL’s All-Star Skills Competition on Friday night, has the chance to run the Panthers' new program designed to get mor
The Blues have spent more than £500million since the summer, raising questions over how they will meet Financial Fair Play requirements.
Insider's writer tried three ski resorts in Banff, one of Canada's most popular skiing destinations. Find out which resort ranks the highest and why.
The Super Bowl-winning quarterback spends an hour every day decompressing from modern life.
This is what happens when chute climbing goes wrong. Thankfully he was fine!
SUNRISE, Fla. — Mitch Marner has been enjoying the sun and sand at this year's NHL all-star festivities. The Maple Leafs winger will need his winter coat if he makes the cut next year. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday the league's 2024 showcase will be played in Toronto for the ninth time. "Going to be a little colder than here," Marner said before taking the ice for the Atlantic Division in South Florida. "It's gonna be fun." The skills competition will be held Feb. 2, 2024, wit
An 11-year-old Yorktown, Sask., hockey player lent a pair of socks to Connor Bedard after the World Juniors champion forgot his at home.
Rob Gronkowski opened up to PEOPLE about his longtime friendship with Tom Brady and mentioned one specific prank during their time on the New England Patriots
HUA HIN, Thailand (AP) — Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine reached her first final in four years after top-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada retired with a shoulder injury during their semifinal match at the Thailand Open on Saturday. Tsurenko, in search of her fifth WTA title, was leading the 2019 U.S. Open champion 7-5, 4-0 when Andreescu stopped playing. The former world No. 23 fought from 3-5 down to take the first set and reeled off eight straight games before Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., retire
After her team beat Pittsburgh, Duke coach Kara Lawson pointed out an alleged error in their loss against Florida State.
The two-month break in the LPGA Tour's domestic schedule worked out beautifully for Ally Ewing, who is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a different role. There was no better time to be his caddie, especially with the U.S. Women's Open coming to Pebble Beach this summer for the first time. “I had a down week and a good reason to get out to Pebble," Ewing said Thursday.
Before he left the AFC Championship Game because of a shoulder injury, Willie Gay Jr., tried unsuccessfully to line up a chance to get the jersey of Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
The last time Roger Federer visited Wimbledon – in late November – he was denied entry by an overzealous security guard who wanted to see his membership card.
With three members of Team Lawes trying to balance pregnancy with curling at times this season, Selena Njegovan was pleased her squad received an exemption to add an out-of-province replacement player for the national championship. What was disappointing, Njegovan said, was that only the top five teams in the national rankings were allowed to apply. The Curling Canada decision to limit eligibility for a pregnancy exemption at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a hot topic in the sport's circl