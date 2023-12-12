Florida AG issues subpoena for records of College Football Playoff Committee

Just weeks after the Florida State Seminoles were denied a spot in the College Football Playoff, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody's office is ratcheting up the fight with the CFP selection committee. Moody's office is sending a 10-page subpoena to the 13-member CFP selection Committee. The move comes after weeks of complaints from Florida State fans and media across the country over the Seminoles being left out of the playoff despite finishing as the champion of a Power 5 Conference and with an undefeated record. “My Office is launching an investigation to examine if the Committee was involved in any anticompetitive conduct," Moody said in a statement. "As it stands, the Committee’s decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers—not only for FSU but for all schools, teams, and fans of college football. In Florida, merit matters. If it’s attention they were looking for, the Committee certainly has our attention now.”